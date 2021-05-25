Gareth Southgate names 33-man provisional England squad for Euro 2020

Published: 1:03 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 1:28 PM May 25, 2021

England boss Gareth Southgate has named his provisional 30-man squad for the Euro 2020 tournament, which kicks off in June. - Credit: PA

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his initial 33-man squad ahead of the Euro 2020 tournament this summer.

Postponed from last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Championships kick off on June 11 and will be held in venues across the continent.

The Three Lions boss has given himself extra time to choose the final 26 players who will make up the England squad, with injuries and continental club finals still yet to be played.

His final squad will be announced on Tuesday, June 1, The FA has confirmed.

Southgate will then have less than two weeks to whip his team into shape ahead of their Euros opener against Croatia at Wembley Stadium on June 13.

The full 33-man provisional squad can be found below:

Goalkeepers

Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Ben Godfrey, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White.

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse.

Forwards

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mason Greenwood, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins.