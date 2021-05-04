News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Social media boycott ends as City celebrate title

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:44 AM May 4, 2021   
The Norwich players celebrate winning there title at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Ca

Norwich City - Championship champions 2020/21. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The social media boycott in protest against racism and online abuse in sport has ended.

From 3pm last Friday, Archant joined footballers, clubs and thousands of supporters in logging off social platforms for the Bank Holiday weekend.

It came after several high-profile examples of unacceptable abuse levelled at sportspeople online, with many criticising the lack of measures taken by social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The boycott ended at 11.59pm on Monday.

Norwich City posted at exactly midnight, announcing their boycott had ended and calling on those social media companies "to use their power to affect change".

They were also finally able to celebrate winning the Championship title, after having to wait to do so since confirming top spot on Saturday.

Archant titles will also resume posting about sport on social media, with all our top coverage of City's title-winning weekend found on our website.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bungalow, Docking Road, near Burnham Market, Norfolk

Bungalow in middle of 'paradise' setting for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Dash cam footage of white van on A140

Video

WATCH: White van driver's shocking near miss on A140

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Helen Webster was taken to hospital after the road traffic collision at Lenwade, outside of Norwich

Cyclist seriously hurt in caravan hit-and-run crash

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Locksley School wants to replace its dilapidated and currently unstable boundary fence

School applies for higher fence as pupils keep trying to abscond

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus