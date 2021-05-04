Social media boycott ends as City celebrate title

Published: 7:44 AM May 4, 2021

The social media boycott in protest against racism and online abuse in sport has ended.

From 3pm last Friday, Archant joined footballers, clubs and thousands of supporters in logging off social platforms for the Bank Holiday weekend.

It came after several high-profile examples of unacceptable abuse levelled at sportspeople online, with many criticising the lack of measures taken by social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The boycott ended at 11.59pm on Monday.

Norwich City posted at exactly midnight, announcing their boycott had ended and calling on those social media companies "to use their power to affect change".

They were also finally able to celebrate winning the Championship title, after having to wait to do so since confirming top spot on Saturday.

📸 Well, you have to have the team photo! pic.twitter.com/PDi63pJRsc — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 4, 2021

Archant titles will also resume posting about sport on social media, with all our top coverage of City's title-winning weekend found on our website.