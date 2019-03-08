Anselin's Norwich United looking to make it four wins on the bounce

Liam Jackson has been among the goals for Norwich United Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Norwich United will be looking to make it four out of four on Saturday afternoon when they visit Brantham.

Cedric Anselin's team have made a flying start to the Premier Division campaign, interrupted only by an FA Cup defeat at March Town a week ago.

The Planters' goal difference already stands at plus-10, with Liam Jackson helping himself to six goals in the opening three games for the early pace-setters.

Their hosts are 12th, having one won and lost one.

Gorleston's league duties under new managers Ricci and Scott Butler begins with a trip to Godmanchester Rovers. The Greens beat Pinchbeck in the FA Cup last weekend, but have lost both their league games - as have their hosts.

Wroxham's league campaign finally begins on Saturday, with a home game against FC Clacton. The Yachtsmen have stretched their legs, though - they beat Kirkley & Pakefield in a midweek FA Cup replay.

Premier newcomers Swaffham Town have adapted well to life in the top flight, with two wins out of three, and will be looking for a third when they entertain last season's runners-up, Woodbridge Town. The Suffolk side have already flexed their muscles, with two wins from two outings.

Thetford Town head to Stanway Rovers on the back of consecutive league defeats and an FA Cup exit.

Mulbarton Wanderers top the First Division North, one of four teams on six points from their opening two games. They host Debenham LC.

Downham are in that pack of four and travel to relegated Framlingham Town.

Newcomers Sheringham head to March Town United, who sit second in the early table and are coming off the back of a surprise FA Cup win over Norwich United last weekend.

Diss Town host Haverhill Borough while Fakenham Town will be looking for their first win when they entertain Ipswich Wanderers.

Winless Great Yarmouth Town face Cornard United at The Wellesley, while Norwich CBS are at home to Needham Market Reserves and King's Lynn Reserves travel to Leiston Reserves, who have lost all three of their games.