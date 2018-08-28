Jarvis and Barnett take top honours in Eastern region championships

Kiernan Jarvis (Team OnForm) from Dickleburgh, climbs at the Regional Cyclo-Cross Championships at Welwyn Picture: Fergus Muir Archant

Kieran Jarvis of Dickleburgh and Florence Barnett of King’s Lynn took the Eastern Region cyclo-cross championships at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City.

King's Lynn's Florence Barnett Under 14 girls' champion, centre at the Regional Cyclo-Cross Championships at Welwyn Picture: Fergus Muir King's Lynn's Florence Barnett Under 14 girls' champion, centre at the Regional Cyclo-Cross Championships at Welwyn Picture: Fergus Muir

The races were organised by Welwyn Wheelers with a single race for each category, but separate champions for Eastern Region and the adjacent Central Region.

Unusually, it was Seb Herrod of Lowestoft who led for the first half-lap of the senior men’s race, then Central League rider Richard Jones and Eastern’s Cam Hurst set the pace.

Jones went on to take the Central Championship, while Jarvis slowly worked his way past all his Eastern rivals on a course that, by the end of the day, included long stretches of running over mud.

Earlier, when there was rather more grass, Barnett came home first Under 14 girl in a large field of youth riders. Older sister Bethany battled all race with Ellen Bennett of Welwyn Wheelers, eventually missing out of the Eastern U16 Girls Championship by just two seconds.

Central Region men dominated the Vets 50-Plus, where the Eastern Championship went to John Jones of the Verulam CC after Jimmy Piper (Renvale RT) had an “off” close to the end.

A gathering of cycling friends gathered at Reepham Station Tearooms to help Dereham cyclist Ted Doe celebrate his 90th birthday.

Ted came to Norfolk in 1978 and he and his wife Margaret were soon deeply involved with the then newly formed CC Breckland, notably as organisers of the club’s 12 Hour time trial.

Ted was still riding with the CCB “Wrinklies” club ride until the age of 88, and is still full of stories from seven decades of involvement in club cycling.

Ted started time trialling with the crack south London club, the Norwood Paragon CC in 1946 and is fond of recounting, “you had to have three letters of recommendation, before they would consider letting you in”.

Later he and Margaret were keen tandem tourists and Ted raced with the Wren Wheelers and the Bec CC – sustained by his work as a London postman on rounds that could include up to 35 miles of cycling.