Riders get in a tangle at Eastern League cyclo-cross event

PUBLISHED: 17:49 01 January 2019

Shaun Aldous from Ditchingham, leads through one of the many tight turns at Writtle Picture: Fergus Muir

Junior riders were the stars at an action-packed Eastern League cyclo-cross at Writtle.

Lauren Higham (left) and Imogen Chastell make their way past male backmarkers at Writtle Picture: Fergus MuirLauren Higham (left) and Imogen Chastell make their way past male backmarkers at Writtle Picture: Fergus Muir

The opening laps of the finale race for senior and junior men were dominated by Kieran Jarvis, James Madgwick and Jack Parrish, well clear of the rest. Then Madgwick overcooked it on a tight turn. Jarvis ran into him, their bikes became seriously entangled and it took what seemed an age to separate them.

That left Ipswich junior Parrish clear in front. Until he punctured – and then punctured again, letting fellow junior Max Bolton into the lead and the young Theydon Bois rider held the lead to the end.

Visitor from Hampshire, Matthew Coulson, also Under 18, secured second, calmly resisting pressure from Jarvis and Madgwick who were working their way back up the field.

Dickleburgh rider Jarvis was eventually third, took maximum senior points and still heads the league standings while challenger Madgwick (fourth) could still topple him, despite losing his unbeaten record in the league.

Brothers Angus (left) and Dougal Toms, from Swainsthorpe, in action at Writtle Picture: Fergus MuirBrothers Angus (left) and Dougal Toms, from Swainsthorpe, in action at Writtle Picture: Fergus Muir

The next Norfolk finishers were Dougal Toms (seventh) and brother Angus (ninth). Together at first, Dougal drew away, not least due to his ability to whip through grass zig-zags with amazing nimbleness.

Junior competitors also dominated the women’s race with LIV AWOL team-mates Imogen Chastell and Lauren Higham working together to build a lead. Chastell won their sprint but Higham’s points for second make her unassailable as league champion. Top Norfolk women at Writtle were Alison Hogg, third, and Kimberlee Charlton, seventh.

Leading Norfolk finishers in other categories included Shaun Aldous in vets’ 40-49, Joseph Smith in youth and Mark Watson in vets 50+.

The course at the former agricultural college outside Chelmsford featured tight turns, which suited those nimble juniors. The hurdles were of maximum height.

Kieran Jarvis, on his fight-back, comes between Norfolk riders Angus Toms (left) and Dougal Toms at Writtle Picture: Fergus MuirKieran Jarvis, on his fight-back, comes between Norfolk riders Angus Toms (left) and Dougal Toms at Writtle Picture: Fergus Muir

Ice forced the cancellation of the Horsford Christmas Day “10”. Geoff Frost won the Breckland Boxing Day 10 in 27:08.

This Sunday VC Baracchi have a 50-mile Reliability Trial starting from Oulton Broad. Details are available from johntommo6@btinternet.com.

There is no EACC 50.

