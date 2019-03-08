John Gosden lands the big prize at Great Yarmouth's Eastern Festival

Fanny Logan, winner of the John Musker Fillies Stakes at Great Yarmouth Picture: Jamie Honeywood Archant

Fanny Logan completed a hat-trick of victories when landing Great Yarmouth's most valuable race of the year on day two of the Eastern Festival.

Fanny Logan winning the big race on the second day of the Eastern Festival Picture: Jamie Honeywood Fanny Logan winning the big race on the second day of the Eastern Festival Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Sea The Stars filly, from champion trainer John Gosden's Newmarket stable, and ridden by Robert Havlin, accounted for 14 rivals to take the £50,000 John Musker Fillies Stakes by three lengths.

The filly, with three wins from five starts prior to the 10-furlong race, was badly drawn, but Havlin, who has been winning races at Great Yarmouth over the past decade, steered her home to the cheers of the 6/5 favourite backers.

"We weren't drawn well but it panned out fine," said Havlin. "By halfway I'd got a nice position and when I asked her to quicken she responded immediately. She's got a lot of ability and I think she is ready to step up now. We have an abundance of top fillies in the yard, and she is very talented."

Once Havlin asked her for her effort, the filly won cosily from Bighearted and Brassica, returned at 20/1 and 40/1 respectively. Havlin, and the absent Gosden, later completed a double when 7/4 favourite Scentasia won the Parklands Leisure Handicap, finishing clear of the Sheikh Hamdam pair Khuzaam and Montatham.

Punters had a great start when 7/4 favourite Restless Rose scooted clear to take the fillies' handicap for trainer Stuart Williams.

Seven-pound claimer Marco Ghiani ensured the filly held off fast-finishing Great Shout to score. Ghiani and Williams then completed a double when 7/2 favourite Daschas landed the Danny and Peggy Wright Memorial Handicap, the winner completing the five furlongs in 59.16 seconds, a course record.

In-form jockey Jim Crowley kept his winning streak alive when 6/4 favourite Maqtal won the seven-furlong maiden. Crowley produced the Roger Varian-trained colt on the far side to win from Zafeer and newcomer Kinsman in a tight finish.

And Crowley became the third rider to complete a double when taking the finale on 11/4 favourite Majaalis for William Haggas, the colt impressive after missing the break.

Sea Deer, now 30 years old, was paraded before the race named after him. In 1996 and 1999 the horse, owned by Michael Foulger, won on consecutive days at the festival. The race went to Rock The Cradle under a typical last-to-first Jamie Spencer ride for trainer Ed Vaughan, the gelding returned at 7/2.

DAY THREE PREVIEW

Protected Guest, an impressive Great Yarmouth winner in August, is fancied to take the feature on Ladies Day, the final day of the Eastern Festival, this afternoon).

The Dan Hague Bookmaker Handicap at 3.20pm has a £12,600 winner's prize and the George Margarson-trained gelding holds major hopes, having been second at Ascot a fortnight ago, following his Great Yarmouth success.

Favourite for the 14-furlong contest is the Henry Candy-trained Past Master under Dane O'Neill. The grey gelding won at Goodwood in August but has a four-pound rise in the weights to overcome.

Godolphin's Eynhallow, under William Buick for trainer Charlie Appleby, is another with a chance, the Buick and Appleby combination looking set for a successful afternoon.

In the 2.50pm Novice Stakes, they have favourite Thread Of Silver. There are four newcomers in the 12-runner field but Thread Of Silver has experience, having been sixth and second at Newmarket.

Call Me Kate and Esprit Rose are the main rivals, Robert Havlin on John Gosden's Call Me Kate, and Andrea Atzeni on Roger Varian's Esprit Rose, third on debut at Haydock.

Buick and Appleby have State Crown in the 2.20pm mile Novice Stakes, the New Approach two-year-old colt third on debut at Chelmsford in August.

Ursa Minor for Gosden and Havlin, third at Newmarket, will be favourite and Hugo Palmer's Hlaitan, under James Doyle, also has a chance to follow up his fourth-placed debut at Ascot.

The seven-race card opens at 1.50pm with Gobi Sunset favourite for the Ken Lindsay Memorial Handicap under Ryan Moore for Mark Johnston. The Ayr winner faces a challenge from Order of St John, and Port Winston, a Sandown winner last month.

Chris Wall loves a Great Yarmouth winner and he runs Oh It's Saucepot in the 3.50pm Premier Fillies' Handicap, the mare up three pounds after winning at Newmarket.

The finale at 4.50pm sees six go in the intu Chapelfield Shopping Centre Handicap, favourite for which is Yimou. The gelding has won his last three races at Windsor, Great Yarmouth and Newbury for trainer Dean Ivory.

Action from the grand ring at the second day of the Eastern Festival, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from the grand ring at the second day of the Eastern Festival, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

