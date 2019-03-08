Eastern Festival under starters orders at Yarmouth racecourse

Frankie Dettori is expected to feature at Great Yarmouth on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Archant Archant © 2018

Great Yarmouth racecourse's annual three-day Eastern Festival gets under starters orders this afternoon with a seven-race card.

Feature of the three days of top-class racing on the east coast is the £28,000 to the winner listed John Musker Fillies Stakes tomorrow while on Thursday it is Ladies Day to complete the three days of action for which a crowd of around 15,000 is expected.

This afternoon's feature is the 3.10pm Dan Hague Bookmakers Handicap over 11 furlongs with leading trainer John Gosden and ever popular Frankie Dettori expected to follow up their St Leger weekend success.

Just three go with Gosden and Dettori represented by likely odds-on favourite El Misk. The three-year-old Dansili colt was a winner last time, at Kempton.

Rivals are Universal Order under Jamie Spencer for David Simcock, the colt a Bath winner in August, and Three Comets under Andrea Atzeni for Roger Varian, third at Beverley in August.

In stark contrast to that three-runner field, a full line-up of 16 goes in the 3.40pm La Continental Café Handicap. An open event sees Sea of Mystery a likely favourite under seven-pound claimer Mark Crehan for trainer Mick Appleby, the gelding a Leicester winner a week ago.

Racing starts at 2.10pm with the Eagle Brewery Nursery, which may go to the Ed Dunlop trained colt Foad under Dane O'Neill, a recent Lingfield scorer.

O'Neill could strike again in the second race, the 2.40pm Novice Stakes when he partners the Charlie Hills trained two-year-old colt Buhturi, sixth in the big-field event at York after a Haydock win in July.

The 4.10pm Moulton Nurseries of Acle Novice Stakes sees nine go over six furlongs, the favourite for which is Imhotep under James Doyle for Roger Charlton. Spirited Guest for trainer George Margarson and George Thomas for trainer Micky Quinn, are the main threats.

The oddly-named AllIseeisnibras from trainer Ismail Mohammed's yard is the favourite for the 4.40pm Grosvenor Casino Handicap under Tom Marquand. The filly was down the field at Windsor but is still well fancied with Spencer's mount Awsaaf and Invincible Larne under Pat Cosgrave.

Six go in the 5.10pm finale over the minimum five furlongs for which market leader is the Jimmy Quinn ridden Case Key, the grey gelding a Newmarket winner in August.