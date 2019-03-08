They're off - and Jackson strikes quickly for Swaffham

Swaffham's Alex Vincent is denied by the Godmanchester keeper, who gets just enough on the ball to deflect it over the bar Picture: Eddie Deane Archant

Promoted Swaffham got their Premier Division campaign off to a winning start as the Eastern Counties League rolled into action.

Swaffham's Ryan Pearson defining his pathway despite the full back's shoulder pull Picture: Eddie Deane Swaffham's Ryan Pearson defining his pathway despite the full back's shoulder pull Picture: Eddie Deane

The Pedlars were 2-1 winners over Godmanchester Rovers, thanks to a pair of goals from Joe Jackson.

Norwich United and Kirkley & Pakefield were also back with a bang, but there was disappointment for Gorleston. Mulbarton Wanderers were in seventh heaven in the First Division North while Diss scored five away from home.

Norwich United went into the game at Whitton with two late signings on board - Danny Beaumont and Finlay Barnes. The experienced Beaumont was released by Dereham Town last week while Barnes was back having spent time on loan from the Norwich City Academy last season. Their inclusion in the matchday squad did the trick as the Planters won 2-1 - with Liam Jackson getting both goals.

Cameron Russell scored twice as Gary McGee got his tenure as Kirkley & Pakefield boss off to a winning start as they beat Hadleigh United 3-0. Daniel Conroy got the other goal. Gorleston were beaten 2-1 at home by Ely City, Connor Ingram, levelling for the Greens from the penalty spot just before half-time.

Swaffham scorer Joe Jackson rounding the full-back Picture: Eddie Deane Swaffham scorer Joe Jackson rounding the full-back Picture: Eddie Deane

Mulbarton Wanderers got off to an absolute flier in the First Division North, winning 7-0 at Cornard. New boy James Page scored twice, as did Tom Baird, with other goals from Tobias Oliver, Ben Thompson and sub Lagshan Sivakumar.

Diss came from behind to win 5-1 at Wisbech St Mary. Ryan Fuller, on debut, scored four, including two second-half penalties. The other goal was awarded to Charlie Webb.

Sheringham lost 2-1 at Lakenheath on their first day in First Division North after promotion. The Shannocks had gone ahead after 56 minutes when Connor Kerry scored on his debut.

Jack Frowhawk's goal earned Downham Town all three points at Debenham LC while Fakenham drew 2-2 at home to Framlingham Town, Harry Exley and Connor Charlesworth with the goals. Great Yarmouth Town drew 1-1 at Ipswich Wanderers, where Fionn Goodwin-Wright put them ahead.

Norwich CBS' game at Haverhill Borough was postponed after the visitors' minibus broke down on the way to the ground.