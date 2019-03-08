Search

Eastern Counties League round-up: Norwich United go down to Stowmarket in top-of-the-table clash

PUBLISHED: 21:56 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:56 28 September 2019

Stowmarket's Matt Blake came back to haunt his former club Norwich United on Saturday. Picture: Archant

Three goals in the last 17 minutes saw Norwich United go down to a 3-0 defeat in their Thurlow Nunn Premier Division top of the table clash against Stowmarket Town.

A close contest was decided in the closing stages when Stow's quality told and once Josh Mayhew broke the deadlock there was only one winner. Matt Blake got the second to come back to haunt his former club and former Kirkley & Pakefield defender Joe Jefford completed the scoring five minutes from time.

Defeat saw the Planters drop to third as Woodbridge's 7-1 win at Gorleston moved them up to second - Connor Ingram got the Greens' consolation late on.

Wroxham suffered their first defeat of the season as they went down to a 1-0 defeat at Long Melford thanks to Jamie Griffiths' volley.

Kirkley & Pakefield went down to a 3-0 defeat at Godmanchester whilst Swaffham Town lose 2-0 at Stanway Rovers.

Thetford Town were left counting the cost of a poor first half display as they lost 5-1 at home to Whitton. Having gone in at the break 4-0 down, the Brecklanders rallied in the second half with Max Melanson getting on the scoresheet in the 71st minute.

Downham Town marched on at the top of the First Division with a 5-0 win at Sheringham thanks to goals from Ben Baxter-Hunt (2), Isaac Bloodworth, Matthew Calvert and Pat Yates.

Downham are five points clear at the top of the league after second-placed Diss lost 3-2 at Needham Market Reserves - James Baughurst and Max Lane getting the goals for the Tangerines.

Mulbarton Wanderers are handily-placed in third with games in hand over the top two as they hammered Wisbech St Mary 5-1. Dom Doggett, Sam Whiting, Mason Roe and John Curtis (2) got the Wanderers' goals.

Fakenham Town romped to a 7-0 win at Haverhill Borough courtesy of goals from Alby Matthews, Harry Exley, Ryan Curtis (2), Harry Atkins, Callum Brain and Cameron Beazer.

Goals from Tom Blake, Fionn Goodwin-Wright (2) and Tom Hunter saw Great Yarmouth Town cruise to a 4-0 win at Leiston Reserves whilst Norwich CBS won 3-1 at home against Lakenheath.

King's Lynn Town Reserves eased to a 2-0 win against Ipswich Wanderers.

