Thurlow Nunn round-up: Norwich United move up to second with Kirkley win

PUBLISHED: 10:15 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 09 February 2020

Harry Barker got the only goal of the game in Norwich United's win over Kirkley & Pakefield. Picture: Archant

Harry Barker got the only goal of the game in Norwich United's win over Kirkley & Pakefield. Picture: Archant

Norwich United moved up to second in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division after a 1-0 win over Kirkley & Pakefield at Walmer Road.

Harry Barker got the only goal of the game just before half-time to maintain the Planters' promotion push. It allowed Norwich to close the gap on leaders Stowmarket to 15 points with the Suffolk side in FA Vase action on Saturday. Norwich will also be hoping to make use of the game in hand they have on Stow.

Alex Kounnas was on target for Gorleston but couldn't stop the Greens slipping to a 4-1 defeat at Ely City whilst Thetford Town went down to a 3-1 loss at Godmanchester Rovers. Andrew Wood was on target for the Brecklanders.

It wasn't much better for Swaffham Town as they were on the end of a 4-1 hammering at home to Brantham Athletic.

Mulbarton dealt a huge blow to one of their First Division North title rivals as they won 1-0 at home against Downham. Tom Amis was the hero as his injury time penalty proved the difference between the two sides, putting a 10-point cushion between themselves and Saturday's opponents, who dropped to third.

Lakenheath moved into second with a 1-0 win at Ipswich Wanderers.

Sheringham went goal crazy at Felixstowe & Walton Reserves, scoring eight without reply. Lawrence Cheese scored a hat-trick with Shane Cox, James Wilson, Dan Crosby, Ben Boyce and Danny Rogers also on the scoresheet.

Norwich CBS are handily-placed in fourth after their 2-0 victory over Haverhill Borough courtesy of goals from Lewis Johnson and Ross Gilfedder.

Fakenham beat Leiston Reserves 2-0 thanks to goals from Jack Robinson and Callum Brain whilst Great Yarmouth Town went down to a 3-1 loss at Debenham LC.

