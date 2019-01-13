Some home comforts at last for Norwich United

Action from the match between Wodbridge Town and Kirkley & Pakefield

Norwich United recorded their first home win since October with a 3-1 win against Newmarket Town.

Despite the visitors starting the stronger, Luke Pearson saving well from an early Michael Shinn free-kick, the Planters started to create chances, Liam Jackson shooting narrowly wide and forcing two good saves from Alex Archer.

Two goals in the closing stages of the first half put the Planters firmly in control. Haydn Davis opened the scoring with a sweet drive past Archer at the near post in the 43rd minute and Jackson doubled the lead from the penalty spot in injury time after being brought down by Ty Alleyne.

Jackson extended the lead in the 62nd minute, once again from the penalty spot after Alleyne had once again brought him down. Newmarket kept pushing until the end allowing the Planters chances on the break and Max Lane saw his shot come back off the underside of the bar. The Jockeys did get a late consolation with a 90th-minute Jack Watson penalty.

Great Yarmouth Town’s five-game winning run came to an end when they were beaten 3-0 at home by new leaders Histon.

The Bloaters were without the influential Dylan Switters, who was ill, while young Charlie Beckwith, on loan from Leiston, made his debut in goal.

Histon were ahead inside two minutes and added two after the, one from the penalty spot.

Bloaters joint boss Adam Mason said: “Today was a free shot. It’s not one of those games we set ourselves a target of taking points from. Let’s face it they have now gone top and are in the last 16 of a national competition for a reason. I was pleased with how we competed for 60 minutes but the penalty to make it 0-2 has changed the game. We needed to go for it and the game became stretched. It’s one we put behind us. Charlie Beckwith made an excellent debut for us, despite the scoreline. We can’t let losing to the champions elect get in the way of momentum there are positives to take but not a result to dwell upon.”

Wroxham came from behind to win 2-1 at Stowmarket Town, thanks to Ryan Fuller, who levelled on the hour and secured all the points when his long throw was pushed in by Stow goalkeeper Craig Brand with 15 minutes to go.

Thetford had a welcome 3-0 home win over Gorleston, their goals coming from Elliot Gibson, with an early 30-yarder, Valter Rocha and sub Robbie Priddle.

Kirkley & Pakefield lost ground on the leading pack when they went down 3-2 at Woodbridge Town.

In the First Division North, Mulbarton closed the gap to inactive leaders Harleston to four points after a 2-1 home win over Needham Market Reserves, while Swaffham Town were 2-1 winners at AFC Sudbury Reserves and Norwich CBS beat visiting Wisbech St Mary 3-1.

Downham won 3-1 away to Debenham LC while there was a welcome win for Diss at Ipswich Wanderers in new boss Jon Abbott’s first game in charge.

The game was decided by a single goal, coming after just six minutes. Hayden Pain cleared the ball from inside his own half, the ball bounced into the home penalty area and Ryan Beeston ran to strike a left-foot shot from an acute angle 15 yards out. Goalkeeper Tom Curtis dived to his left to parry the ball. It bounced up towards the far post and Virgilio Leitao ran in to head home from two yards out.

Wanderers had more of the second half attacking but Leitao came closest to scoring, his 84th minute shot being superbly tipped on to the bar by Curtis.