Men’s hockey: Harleston Magpies inflict crucial blow over title rivals to keep heat on Wapping

Thomas Ridley was on target in Harleston Magpies' 3-2 win over St Albans. Picture: Patricia Leate Patricia Leate

Harleston Magpies struck a blow over one of their title rivals with an impressive 3-2 win over St Albans in the Premier Division of the East Men’s League.

James Gray broke the deadlock in the 20th minute as he followed up Dave Gilbert’s excellent effort and Gray was at it again shortly after to double the Magpies’ advantage.

A well worked corner routine made it 3-0 through Thomas Ridley and despite St Albans rallying, the visitors held on to make it nine wins in a row. They are now two points behind leaders Wapping, but three points clear of St Albans.

Norwich City went down to a 2-1 defeat at home to Cambridge University - Gabriel Marchant on target for the hosts.

In Premier B a young Dereham side ground out a 1-1 draw at Havering.

The home side got their noses in front early on but Dereham took charge from then on and were well worthy of the point given to them courtesy of Guy Crookes’ second half strike.

In Division One Tom Hindle scored for Norwich City II but it didn’t stop them crashing to a 4-1 defeat to Cambridge University.

Norwich City III went down to a 3-2 defeat at home to Kettering in Division 2N.

Ross Butler opened the scoring for City but they spurned several chances at the start of the second half and they were made to pay shortly after.

Kettering equalised from a short corner and then took the lead thanks to some poor marking at the back. City fought back well to level though Ben Withers but a short corner was to prove City’s undoing again.

Norwich Dragons picked up their third win of the season thanks to a 2-1 win at home to St Ives.

Matt Knights got the first goal from a well worked short corner early in the second half. St Ives equalised on the break but with minutes left on the clock, Lewis Wilkins popped up with an emphatic winner.

In 3NE Andrew Saunders was on target for Norwich Dragons II but couldn’t stop North Norfolk from claiming a 2-1 win.

Dragons III team didn’t fare much better as they went down to a 5-3 defeat at home to Harleston Magpies III.

Tom Vaughan bagged a brace for Dragons whilst Ed Smith was also on target.