Search

Advanced search

Hockey round-up: Norwich City Ladies suffer narrow defeat in East League opener

PUBLISHED: 06:00 24 September 2019

Action from the opening day clash between Dereham and St Albans II in the Premier Division of the East League Picture: CHRIS & CATH PHOTOGRAPHY

Action from the opening day clash between Dereham and St Albans II in the Premier Division of the East League Picture: CHRIS & CATH PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

Norfolk's two representatives in the top flight of the Women's East League both made losing starts to the season on Saturday.

Norwich City were beaten 1-0 at home by Wapping and Dereham went down 4-1 at St Albans II but Harleston Magpies II had a good first day, beating Cambridge University 4-2.

City showed some excellent movement and determination throughout a goalless first half. Wapping responded with some good play of their own but City remained calm, with Helen Busfield distributing excellent balls from the middle.

However, it was the visitors who took all three points after sneaking one past a committed defence. Sophie Mullan was City's player of the match.

Dereham were 3-0 down inside 10 minutes but regrouped well and pulled one back early in the second half through Hayley Toleman before St Albans had the final say. Tash Grapes was the visitors' player of the match.

Norwich Dragons picked up a well earned 2-2 draw against Bury St Edmunds in their opening Division One North encounter, with all the goals coming in the second half. Kate McKenna opened the scoring with an excellent goal only for the hosts to turn it around by scoring twice. However after a strong fightback Katie Taubman scored a fantastic equaliser two minutes from time. Player of the match was Liv Leary.

Newly promoted North Norfolk went down 4-1 at home to Ipswich and East Suffolk after going in at half-time one up courtesy of a goal from Ellen Vanlint.

In Division 2NE Norwich City's second team were quickly into their stride as they romped to a 5-0 win at Christchurch, despite travelling with just 11 players. Rosie Humphrey led the way with a hat-trick, Leigh-Ann Worrall and Rosie Ringer were also on target and Frankie Birkenhead was player of the match.

Watton beat East Coast, formerly Lowestoft, 5-1 while Dragons II went down 4-2 at the UEA. Hannah Ellis scored both goals for the Dragons for whom Georgia Rant and Lilli Ballard made their East League debuts and newcomer Jillian Christie her first appearance in goal. The thirds drew 1-1 with Yarmouth (Harriet Martlett).

Broadland's return to action in the East League will now take place next week against Yarmouth as their game against Harwich and Dovercourt was cancelled due to the Essex side being unable to fulfil their home fixtures.

Men's East League

Norwich City made a solid start to their Premier A campaign when they recorded a 2-2 draw at Chelmsford, with the goals coming from Louis Preston and Tom Cooke.

You may also want to watch:

Dereham lost their opening fixture 1-0 at home to Wapping II.

Norwich Dragons made a flying start in Division 2N when they beat Dereham II 5-2 at The Nest, with the goals coming from Pedro Goss, Matt Knights, Dan Rix (2) and Cley Hamilton. Norwich City II drew 1-1 with UEA, with the equaliser coming when Richard Silvester set up Harry Gill.

Elsewhere Harleston Magpies II beat St Ives 5-1 while the club's thirds went down 4-1 at Pelicans.

Empresa Norfolk League

The new Premier Division season got under way with a derby at Taverham and it was Norwich City's third team who took the spoils by beating the fourths 5-0.

Gabby Sharp scored twice while Olivia Greenway, Emma Richardson and Emily Spencer also got on the scoresheet.

The newly promoted teams both made good starts, with Reepham winning 2-0 at Evergreens and Diss 1-0 at UEA II.

Loddon were the top scorers, hammering Pelicans II 9-0, while East Coast II beat Broadland II 4-1 and Magpies IV cruised past Dragons IV 6-1.

Holley Becker scored Broadland's goal from a penalty flick after Jen Crawford had earlier saved a flick from East Coast. Broadland's joint star players were Jen Crawford and youngster Connie Harris who was magnificent in midfield.

The Dragons derby in Division One was a one-sided affair, the fifths thrashing the sixths 8-0 (Claire Stuart 4, Lizzy McDonnell 3, Jane Wells).

National League

The new season gets under way next weekend with two Harleston Magpies teams now involved following the men's promotion to the new-look set-up last season. The women are now playing in Division One South and open their campaign with a long trip to Canterbury on Saturday.

The men's season in the East Conference gets under way at Weybread the following day with a home fixture against Wapping. Magpies lost their final warm-up match at Peterborough 1-0, with Simon Hipwell being denied a late equaliser by some excellent defending.

Most Read

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Two Norfolk B&Bs to battle it out on Channel 4 reality show

Sheringham B&B owners Ian Abernethy and Christine Hendry, who will be appearing on an upcoming episode of the Channel 4 reality show Four in a Bed. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Most Read

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Trash Girl has fresh start as ‘uphill battle’ to save the planet rolls on

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Reader Letter: I’m fed up of military noise over Norfolk

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

How cat became five-year-old girl’s best friend

Marnie Quince and her new friend Domino Picture: Cats Protection

Farke brushes off ‘arrogant’ City tag

Burnley's physical approach caught out Norwich City early on in a 2-0 Premier League defeat Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Farke reveals how crucial Webber was to his Carrow Road future

Stuart Webber and Daniel Farke have brought success to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists