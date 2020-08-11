Search

Hall cashes in with record time in West Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 August 2020

Kerry Tate (Newmarket T&CC) sets out on the ride that made her EDCA champion Picture:Joe Empson

Kerry Tate (Newmarket T&CC) sets out on the ride that made her EDCA champion Picture:Joe Empson

Archant

Francesca Hall, whose family live in west Norfolk, impressively revised the record for the Tottenhill-based 10-mile course, reducing Verity Smith’s 2016 time of 23:16 to 21:48 in the East District Championship event.

Beccles rider Zac Herrod was third fastest on the day Picture: Joe EmpsonBeccles rider Zac Herrod was third fastest on the day Picture: Joe Empson

As Hall’s club is based out of the region, she gets the prize-money, but the East District medal goes to Kerry Tate (Newmarket T&CC, 25:13).

It was similar among the men where Midlander Will Perrett (19:54) cut 12 seconds off Matthew Senter’s 2019 record, but Suffolk rider Lloyd Chapman secured the top medal with a 20:35 time. Chapman tells me he is not training at all – due to the pressures of getting his Loose Cannon’s Conditioning Gym going. But truly the cycling genes fairy must have scattered generously at Chapman’s birth.

Perrett had just two seconds in hand over second fastest finisher, and 2014 champion, Jason Bouttell, while Zac Herrod, now back in Beccles, was third in 19:54.

Time-trialling’s “Alone and Unassisted” ethos serves it well in the in current emergency. Organiser Daniel Bloy was pleased to report that social distancing was comfortably maintained and he had no occasion to remind anyone.

Jason Bouttell – the Newmarket electrician was just two seconds off the fastest time Picture: Joe EmpsonJason Bouttell – the Newmarket electrician was just two seconds off the fastest time Picture: Joe Empson

Socialising – and King’s Lynn CC’s legendary cakes – were missed, but the opportunity to “Test” was heartily welcomed by roadmen and track specialists whose shoulder-to-shoulder racing is not currently possible. Winner Will Perrett, for instance, is primarily a hard track rider.

A remarkable thing about these course records is that there was universal agreement that the north-east wind was not a good direction for the course, with competitors sheltered from the best bit of tailwind and facing a hard finish. The scorching temperatures were also not at all helpful.

West Norfolk time-trial specialists Ben Stancombe (20:13) and Matthew Senter (20:23), together with Peterborough CC clubmate Paul Pardoe (20:21) were closely packed in the top 10 overall, just ahead of best VC Baracchi finisher Nick Partridge, who was eighth with 20:37. Best DAP man was ‘Titch’ Richards on 20:47.

