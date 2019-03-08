All systems go for Great Yarmouth's popular East Coast Run

One thousand runners of different ages and abilities are set to pound along Great Yarmouth seafront as they tackle the East Coast Run on Sunday.

The 10km road race, which is full for the third consecutive year, is thought to be the best entry-level course in the UK, popular among those running a longer-distance race for the first time because the route is flat.

Organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, together with the Great Yarmouth Road Runners, the run is the final race in the Sport Link Grand Prix Series.

The revised circuit this year starts at Sandown Road. It is a two-lap course along the full length of North Drive, looping around the restored Venetian waterways and boating lake before finishing with a lap of the running track at the Wellesley Recreation Ground.

The race headquarters will be Great Yarmouth Charter Academy in Salisbury Road. There will be a partial closure and parking restrictions along North Drive, with a signed diversion in place. The North Drive long-stay car park will be closed. Runners are encouraged to use the Beach Coach Station car park.

This year's race is sponsored by Arthur Jary and Sons, Repro Arts and Sports Link, with support from Harbour Radio. The supported charity this year will be the Great Yarmouth Pathway, which is staffed by volunteers and provides hot meals and support for some of the most vulnerable people in the area.

Andy Grant, chairman of the council's housing and neighbourhood's committee, said: "The East Coast Run is a chance for people of all abilities to improve their health and fitness, something the council actively supports and encourages within our community. As the race is pancake flat, it is a perfect entry-level course for anyone tackling a longer-distance run for only the first or second time and I am so pleased that we have full participation for the third year in a row.

"The run is also a showcase for our seafront and it's great that the revised course is centred on our wonderfully-resorted Venetian Waterways."

Cathy Tooley, the race director, who is a member of the Great Yarmouth Road Runners, said: "We hope everyone will enjoy the new route. There are lots of cafés along the way for spectators to enjoy and cheer on the runners from."

The run starts at 10am and each runner's performance will be timed with a chip. All finishers will receive a memento, with prizes for the lead runners and age category winners. For more information, visit www.gyrr.co.uk/east-coast-10k