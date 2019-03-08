Search

East Coast 10K: Waveney Valley AC duo take victories in final race of 2019 GP Series

PUBLISHED: 16:03 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 13 October 2019

Michael Eccles (second), left; Matthew Jeffries (first), centre; and James O'Neill (third) in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The final race of the 2019 Sportlink GP Series took place in the Great Yarmouth Road Runners organised East Coast 10K on Sunday.

Matthew Jeffries wins the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMatthew Jeffries wins the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It proved to be a double success for Waveney Valley AC as both Matthew Jeffries and Sam Lines took victories in the men's and women's races.

Jeffries, who also won the Humpty Dumpty 10K earlier this year, took the win in 33:22 with Michael Eccles (Bure Valley Harriers) runner-up in 34:15. Ryston Runners' James O'Neill, who won the Holt 10K earlier in the series, was third in 34:35.

Meanwhile, Lines was in a class of her own as the only lady to break 40 minutes in 38:05. Dereham Runners AC's Louise Juby set a big new personal best of 40:32 in second place whilst Jessica Behan (Norwich Road Runners) came third in 40:36.

This was the 12th race of the series and the final standings are due to be released at the Night of Celebrations at the Assembly House on Friday, November 15.

James O'Neill, left, and Michael Eccles, follow the leader in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJames O'Neill, left, and Michael Eccles, follow the leader in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

At every grand prix race the winner in each age group scores 100 points, second places scores 99 and so on.

The final standings will aggregate each runner's best seven performances from any of the 12 races.

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Michael Eccles comes in second in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMichael Eccles comes in second in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

James O'Neill is third in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJames O'Neill is third in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Children hand the runners their medals in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChildren hand the runners their medals in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Matthew Jeffries out in the lead of the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMatthew Jeffries out in the lead of the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The start of the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth with the runners who came first, second and third out in front. From left, Michael Eccles (second); Matthew Jeffries (first) and James O'Neill (third). Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe start of the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth with the runners who came first, second and third out in front. From left, Michael Eccles (second); Matthew Jeffries (first) and James O'Neill (third). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Mayor of Great Yarmouth, Michael Jeal, starts the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Mayor of Great Yarmouth, Michael Jeal, starts the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Peter Downing sets off at the start of the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPeter Downing sets off at the start of the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The start of the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe start of the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

