Vauxhall Mallards claim first win of season in EAPL - after being bowled out for 69!

Horsford's new overseas player Sadaf Hussain claimed four wickets on his debut on Saturday Picture: ANTHONY BUTTERWORTH Archant

Vauxhall Mallards finally picked up their first win of the season in the Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League on Saturday - after being bowled out for 69!

Stephen Gray strokes the ball away for Swardeston Picture: TIM FERLEY Stephen Gray strokes the ball away for Swardeston Picture: TIM FERLEY

The evergreen Paul Bradshaw took seven wickets as the strugglers turned the tables in spectacular fashion to dismiss hosts Cambridge for just 63.

Mallards, who had started the day cut adrift at the foot of the table, opted to bat first at Clare College but were soon struggling on a day when the recent rain had made batting a tough challenge.

Johnathan Dalton's 27 was the only notable score as they were skittled out in 30 overs - but it was a similar story when Cambridge came out to bat.

With Bradshaw and Adam Todd bowling unchanged they collapsed to 36-8 and although a quick-fire 26 from Alex Sears gave them some hope they ended up six runs short, with Bradshaw posting the outstanding figures of 9.5-5-14-7 and Todd weighing in with 3-41.

Jordan Taylor plays the ball away during Swardeston's match against defending champions Sudbury Picture: TIM FERLEY Jordan Taylor plays the ball away during Swardeston's match against defending champions Sudbury Picture: TIM FERLEY

It was a different story at The Common, with over 500 runs being scored as the clash between EAPL big guns Swardeston and Sudbury ended in a draw.

It was the visitors who had the better of the game, making 323-8 before ensuring their hosts had to shut up shop.

Sudbury recovered from 154-6 to set a daunting target as Henry Shipley (89) and Ben Reece (72 not out) put on 129 for the seventh wicket. Jeremy Elliott was the pick of the home bowlers, taking 3-56 in 16 overs.

In reply Swardeston passed three figures for the loss of only one wicket, with Jordan Taylor making 57, but any hopes of keeping up with a testing run rate were scuppered as wickets started to fall on a regular basis. In the end it fell to Callum Taylor (63 not out) to see it out for a draw, with the home side finishing on 191-7.

Jeremy Elliott is congratulated by skipper Joe Gatting and wicket-keeper Stephen Gray after taking a wicket for Swardeston Picture: TIM FERLEY Jeremy Elliott is congratulated by skipper Joe Gatting and wicket-keeper Stephen Gray after taking a wicket for Swardeston Picture: TIM FERLEY

Sudbury picked up 16 points to Swardeston's nine, but Joe Gatting's side actually stretched their lead at the top, with second placed Frinton's fixture at Bury St Edmunds having been called off on Friday because of a rain-affected pitch.

New overseas player Sadaf Hussain had a debut to remember as Horsford beat Saffron Walden by seven wickets at Manor Park.

Having only arrived from Pakistan on Friday, the six foot five inch left arm seamer claimed four wickets for 36 - three of them bowled - to help dismiss the visitors for just 118.

Horsford appeared in some trouble after slipping to 26-3 in reply but there were no more alarms, with Luke Findlay (38 not out) carrying his bat in a watchful knock and Stephan Marillier blasting an unbeaten 71 in 77 balls.

The evergreen Mark Thomas in full flight for Swardeston against Sudbury Picture: TIM FERLEY The evergreen Mark Thomas in full flight for Swardeston against Sudbury Picture: TIM FERLEY

Great Witchingham came away from Copdock and Old Ipswichian with a hard fought three wicket win to move up to seventh in the table.

The home side recovered from 41-5 to make 193-9, thanks largely to an excellent 72 from Jack Beaumont. Andy Hanby led the way for the Witches with 4-38 in 18 overs while Will Means took 2-14 in eight.

A third wicket partnership of 79 between skipper Sam Arthurton (69) and Ben Briggs (42) guided Witchingham to a position of strength, although there was a wobble before Sam Groves and Hanby saw their side home in the penultimate over.

Lewis Denmark in action for Swardeston at the weekend Picture: TIM FERLEY Lewis Denmark in action for Swardeston at the weekend Picture: TIM FERLEY

Cecil Amey Norfolk Alliance

Division One leaders Old Buckenham suffered a shock first defeat of the season after being bowled out for the lowest score of 2019 so far - by bottom club Topcroft.

With six straight wins behind them the Bucks only had a modest 157-8 to chase, but collapsed in spectacular fashion to 31 all out. Openers Ian Todd and Max Stacey bowled unchanged and finished with figures of 5-16 and 3-15 respectively.

There were a couple of impressive allround performances in the second flight.

Lowestoft's Christian Stent followed up an innings of 105 not out in 81 balls with figures of 5-29 as Beccles were despatched by 153 runs - Tom Brice also made 105 for the visitors - while Swaffham's Mark Eagle contributed 61 and 5-18 to his side's 33 run success over Horsford A.

In the Premier Division North Runcton moved 14 points clear at the top after bowling out fellow high-flyers Stow for just 55. Extras accounted for over a third of the runs, with none of the Stow batsman coming close to double figures as Norfolk's Ben Coote took 4-16.

On a difficult surface Runcton slipped to 28-6 in reply before Coote hit five fours in an unbeaten 28 to see his side over the line.

Champions Fakenham got back to winning ways with an impressive success at Downham Town to move up to second.

They made a solid 195-7 in their 50 overs and then dismissed their hosts for 119. Luke Caswell had an excellent afternoon, following up a top score of 76 not out with figures of 4-20.

Norwich's struggles since their relegation from the EAPL continued as they slid to a fourth defeat of the season against Diss. They were beaten by four wickets at Ingham after being restricted to 208, with Australian allrounder Jebb Swallow following up figures of 4-39 with a half century.

There were a couple of big hundreds lower down the divisions. Bradfield's director of cricket Mike Jones scored an unbeaten 141 as his side saw off Garboldisham A in a 40 over game in Division Two and Joel Gilmour made 160 in Hockwold's success against Swardeston CEYMS in Division Three.