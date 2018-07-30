Great Witchingham star Hanby takes 9-28 to set new EAPL record

Published: 8:41 AM July 30, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Andy Hanby took an EAPL record 9-28 as Great Witchingham raced to victory at Burwell and Exning Picture: TIM FERLEY - Credit: Archant

Great Witchingham's Andy Hanby wrote himself into the East Anglian Premier League record books on Saturday with a sensational spell of bowling.

The Norfolk seamer returned the amazing figures of 12.3-4-28-9 as the Witches skittled out Burwell and Exning for just 60 before going on to win by eight wickets.

Hanby's heroics, which came on a pitch rated good by the umpires, led to officials scrambling to consult the league records and the previous best figures were recorded by Sri Lankan Nuwman Jayasena, who took 8-14 while playing for Clacton against Bury St Edmunds in 2013.

After acting Witchingham skipper Mike Jones had won the toss and asked Burwell to bat first openers Simon Donald and Tom Griffiths put on 17 before Sam Groves took a catch behind off Hanby to remove Griffiths for five.

Hanby struck again when Ryan Symonds caught Andrew Bramley for one and followed up by trapping Donald leg before for 16. When captain Joe Tetley became victim number four for Hanby it was not looking good for Burwell at 33-4 and things went from bad to worse when Tim Catley was bowled by Hanby and Jamie Seabrook was adjudged leg before to the same bowler, both without troubling the scorers. Brett Stolworthy then got in on the act as he had Sam Rippington well caught by Groves to end thoughts of a Hanby clean sweep but the paceman then proceeded to clean up the tail to complete his nine wicket haul.

In the absence of skipper Sam Arthurton, who was attending a wedding, Groves opened the batting with James Spelman and the pair put on 32 for the first wicket before Spelman was bowled by Rippington for 22. Symonds came and went quickly before Jonathan Spelman ending proceedings with a straight six, Groves remaining unbeaten on 16.

Swardeston came through a tough test at bottom side Bury St Edmunds to keep the pressure on leaders Sudbury, who had to settle for a draw at Frinton in a rain-affected match.

The Suffolk side did well to get up to 258, with skipper Sean Park making 88 and Josh Cantrell 48, and it proved a competitive total, with the visitors only having 10 balls to spare when they completed a four wicket win.

Skipper Joe Gatting saw his side home with an unbeaten 69 while there were other useful contributions from Jordan Taylor (52), Lewis Denmark (41) and Stephen Gray (39).

Swardeston closed the gap on Sudbury to 40 points as a result, with a meeting between the two sides coming up in Suffolk on August 25.

Horsford were on the wrong end of another fantastic bowling performance as they slumped to a 192 run defeat at Cambridge Granta.

Raj Singh almost matched Andy Hanby by taking 8-34 to skittle out Ryan Findlay's side out for just 84 when chasing a daunting total 276-8.

Chris Read (20) and Findlay (17 not out) prevented a complete capitulation after the visitors had crashed to 25-6 but it was still a desperately one-sided encounter.

Norwich remain second from bottom, but still 67 points ahead of Bury St Edmunds, after losing to Mildenhall by five wickets at Postwick.

Jack Newby (114) and Will O'Donnell (65) shared in a second wicket stand of 120 but Norwich only managed to get up to 225-6 in their allotted overs and the visitors scored at a much quicker rate to win comfortably.

Vauxhall Mallards were held to a draw in a rain-shortened game at Copdock after making 255-7 (Nic Smit 80, Matt Plater 58, Ben France 58). The hosts finished on 154-8 with Smit and Adam Todd each taking three wickets.