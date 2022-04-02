News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Match Report

National League

Dover Athletic F.C

1

Arthur 28

King's Lynn Town F.C

1

Barrett 66

Barrett earns Linnets a point at bottom side Dover

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:23 PM April 2, 2022
Josh Barrett applauds the Lynn faithful when he was replaced late in the game against Nantwich - Cre

Josh Barrett was on target for King's Lynn Town at Dover - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town closed the gap to safety - but may consider it a chance missed.

Lynn headed to the league's bottom side with great expectations, but needed a 66th-minute equaliser from Josh Barrett to take away a point..

With Aldershot losing at home to Eastleigh, the gap to the final safe spot is now six points, although the Shots have a game in hand.

It means the battle against the drop is still alive for Lynn but increases the pressure ahead of Tuesday's visit of Bromley.    

Dover Athletic: Andre Jr, Goodman, Ransom, Woods (Agbebi 78), Arthur (Nikaj 62), Collinge, Wilkinson, Baptiste, Judd, Krasniqi, Nelson (Parfitt-Williams 65). Subs not used: Bexon, Byford.

King's Lynn Town: P Jones, Barrows, Coulson, Denton, Scott (Widdrington 80), Sundire, McGavin (Kurran-Brown 46), Clunan, Hargreaves, Omotayo, Barrett. Subs not used: Fernandez, A Jones, Walker.

Attendance: 511

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

