Gold strikes as Lynn spring an FA Cup shock

King’s Lynn Town produced the shock of the FA Cup first round as Gold struck in the battle for silver.

The Linnets looked to be heading for a deserved replay at Doncaster when Gold Omotayo struck with just seven minutes of normal time remaining.

A place in the second-round draw is richly deserved for a Lynn side which dominated for long periods against the League Two side – much to the delight of the raucous 600-plus travelling fans.

Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington resisted the temptation to start new signing Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain – but his late introduction swung the game in Lynn’s favour.

Aaron Jones and Olly Scott returned to the starting line-up, with Omotayo and Ben Stephens back on the bench

Thirty seconds in and Josh Barrett was giving notice of his prodigious talents, firing in a low shot from the edge of the area which keeper Jonathan Mitchell got his body behind.

Barrett then whipped in a lovely free-kick from the left which Josh Coulson couldn’t quite reach

It was a good, confident start by Lynn, who quickly exposed the dissenters in the home crowd.

The first big chance came on 20 minutes, Cameron Hargreaves finding Jordan Ponticelli, who laid it back to his team-mate only for keeper Mitchell to fumble his save and Ro-Shaun Williams somehow cleared the danger.

Rovers could have gone head on 28 minutes when Jon Taylor skipped into the area with only the keeper ahead of him, but Aaron Jones produced a superb tackle to halt his progress.

Ponticelli, Michael Clunan and Barrett combined brilliantly but Barrett dragged his shot wide.

Hargreaves forced Mitchell into a good save down to his right after picking up a cracking through ball from Clunan, who moments later fired a brilliant volley goalwards which Mitchell gathered.

Barrett clipped one over and then tried to chip the keeper from distance early in the second half as Lynn continued where they’d left off.

Barrett’s clipped shot was then flicked away from goal by a defender and Barrett was denied in a one on one with the keeper as Lynn pressed hard for the opener.

All the noise was coming from behind the goal Lynn were attacking - at the other end there was quiet behind Paul Jones.

Rovers slowly worked their way into the game, probably for the first time, with Hargreaves and Tyler Denton stifling a couple of attempts on goal.

Kyle Hurst then gave the visitors a huge scare with a right-footer that rattled Jones’s bar.

Lynn needed to ride the mini storm, and did – and then came the magic moment, as Oxlade-Chamberlain, just a few seconds after coming on, took a long throw from the right which was glanced home by fellow sub Omotayo.

Amazingly, Oxlaide-Chamberlain almost doubled the lead with a shot that went just wide.

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Maxwell, Williams, Miller, Taylor (Molyneux 57), Biggins (Clayton 57), Long, Hurst (Woltman 82), Faulkner, Close (Agard 86). Subs not used: Oram, Barlow, Seaman, Whiting, Flint.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Coulson, Crowther, Denton, Scott, Widdrington (Oxlaide-Chamberlain 82), Clunan, Hargreaves, Ponticelli (Walker 90), Barrett (Omotayo 72). Subs not used: Blair, Callan-McFadden, Fleming, Stephens, Knowles.

Att: 3,965 (661 Lynn)



