Diss turn to experience as they look to bounce back against Amersham and Chiltern

09 November, 2018 - 06:00
Diss return to Amersham and Chiltern for the second time in three weeks on Saturday following the postponement of the original match due to serious traffic issues.

Diss return to Amersham and Chiltern for the second time in three weeks on Saturday following the postponement of the original match due to serious traffic issues. Picture: Archant

Archant

Diss return to Amersham and Chiltern for the second time in three weeks on Saturday following the postponement of the original match due to serious traffic issues.

The Diss coaching team have asked for a positive response following last week’s disappointing and, at times, ill-disciplined display against HAC.

Selection this week reflects the introduction of a little more experience to support the younger players who are striving with enthusiasm in what is proving to be a very demanding and difficult season.

The return of Peter Bray and Matt Richards to the front row will certainly give the forwards a platform from which possession can be used on the front foot.

Nick Garnham returns to the backrow in place of the injured George Gooderham.

In the three quarters Giles West makes a welcomed return on the wing and will certainly enjoy playing alongside the new centre pairing of Andre Dunn and Connor McBryde.

The experienced Tom Miller will also bring a level of tactical ability to a back line that on paper could pose a real threat to Amersham.

Amersham and Chiltern have also been struggling this season and will be on the Diss radar in order to kick-start a difficult season thus far.

Having played all the top sides within the league Diss must now register points against the sides in the lower reaches of the division.

There are no other league games scheduled tomorrow but two Norfolk sides are set to do battle in the second round of the RFU’s Senior Vase competition.

West Norfolk have home advantage against Old Cooperians while Fakenham travel to Chelmsford.

A number of Norfolk Cup ties have also been confirmed, including Crusaders v Diss II in the Intermediate Cup and Norwich III v Holt II in the Junior Cup, but one game that won’t be taking place is North Walsham Raiders’ tie against Beccles, with Walsham having been handed a walk-over.

Norwich’s first XV should have been playing Harpenden RUFC at home tomorrow but the visitors cancelled the scheduled RFU Intermediate Cup game citing numerous injuries.

The Lions play a friendly tonight at Lakenham Hewitt leaving the AXV (3rd XV) as the only team playing tomorrow.

They face a very tough challenge in the Norfolk Junior Cup as they take on the unbeaten Eastern Counties Greene King 2 North league leaders Holt 2s. Having been promoted into the league at the end of last season, Norwich have found it tough with a big step up in playing standards.

Norwich AXV Captain Matt Cole-Wilkin remains upbeat: “This week marks our first game in the cup campaign,” he said. “Having lost to Holt earlier in the season we know just how much of a challenge they are. Our numbers at training have been excellent, so too the work rate so we are confident the preparation will allow us to give it a real go.”

Kick-off is at 2pm.

Norfolk U17s bagged a brace of wins in a County Tri-Series against Suffolk and Cambridgeshire at Thetford Rugby Club.

They beat Cambs 27-7 in their opener before a 19-7 win over Suffolk.

From the kick-off against Cambs, Norfolk made their intentions clear and scored two early tries.

Cambs enjoyed some good territory and possession but Norfolk charged down-pitch and scored.

This was followed by two more tries before a consolation for Cambs. Norfolk recovered from conceding a try to beat Suffolk.

Squad: Norfolk U17s: Tom Meggeson (Holt), Harvey Fuller (Beccles), Charles Ray (Wymondham), Owen Ridgeway (Holt), Patrick Walton (Wymondham), Lewis Rudd (West Norfolk), Charlie Demeur-Jones (Norwich), Alfie Webber (Lowestoft & Yarmouth), James D’Amery (Holt), Jake Mermagen (Holt), James McCaskie (Watton), Jack Small (Holt), Adam Huggins (Norwich), James Carter (Wymondham), Dani Long-Martinez (Norwich School), Daniel Leivers (Wymondham), Sam Furness (Norwich), Kai Wilkinson-Loines (Wymondham), Dan Clarke (Wymondham), Alan Cooper (coach), John Llewellyn coach), Dan McKee (team manager).

Live

