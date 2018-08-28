Search

Advanced search

Diss Town looking for a new manager as Jason Cook resigns

PUBLISHED: 13:51 18 December 2018

Jason Cook has left Diss Town after 17 months as manager. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

Jason Cook has left Diss Town after 17 months as manager. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

Archant, Norfolk 2017

Jason Cook has resigned as manager of Diss Town with the club languishing near the foot of Thurlow Nunn League Division One North.

The Tangerines had lost six league matches on the trot before drawing 0-0 with visitors Cornard United on Saturday and are currently third from bottom in the table, having won just four times all season.

A statement from the club read: “Diss Town have accepted the resignation of Jason Cook. We would like to thank Jason for his efforts and wish him well for the future. Jason will always be welcome at Brewers Green Lane. The club will now look to appoint a new manager as quickly as possible.”

Cook arrived at Diss in the summer of 2017 after a successful spell with Suffolk and Ipswich League outfit Haughley United. He took over from Paul Bugg – who had resigned after just 42 days in charge.

What proved to be his only full season in charge was a low-key one, with Diss finishing just below halfway after taking 45 points from their 40 games.

