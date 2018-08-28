Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Diss 5 Rochford 60: Margin of defeat is tough to take for battling Diss

PUBLISHED: 08:15 21 January 2019

Jim Riley takes on the Colchester defence during Saturday's big match in Essex Picture: HYWEL JONES

Jim Riley takes on the Colchester defence during Saturday's big match in Essex Picture: HYWEL JONES

Chasing Rainbows

A points margin of 30 points would have been a fairer reflection of this battle between sides at the top and bottom of London One North.

Diss played with a passion and spirit that rattled the league leaders as they took an early lead and a heavy defeat was tough to take.

Early exchanges were dominated by the hosts and Peter Bray was surprisingly denied a try following excellent handling from Warren Wiley and Chris Beaird.

Almost immediately the Diss forwards attacked through the ruck, with Matt Richards and Michael Jones both breaking tackles in order to release George Jones and Warren Wilby through the midfield. Shaun Blyth received the ball with two defenders still to beat and duly obliged to give the home side a deserved early lead.

Rochford replied immediately, combining backs and forwards alike, with tries being scored by David Rafai from open play and Stuart Wattling from a driven line-out. Diss refused to take a backward step however, with the likes of Beaird and the returning Sam Jacobs both leading by example.

Rochford secured their four try bonus point just before half time following further tries from Rafai and then a beautifully worked score ftom winger Sam Edwards. Diss responded superbly, opening the game up with Marco Mongia and George Jones dictating the pattern of play.

With Wilby in the sinbin at the beginning of the second half, Diss defended with total commitment, denying the leaders a further score for a further 20 minutes.

The younger players really stood up to be counted, with the likes of George Jones, Ali Brooks and George Easton all making telling contributions, with Easton having to move from the back row to fill the centre berth following an injury to Beaird.

Remarkably Diss enjoyed a higher percentage of possession throughout the game. But befitting a side of Rochford’s quality, the final quarter saw them breach the Diss rearguard a further four times through Stuart Wattling (2), Mark Billings and Mitchell Bennett.

Rochford will certainly be promoted this season but Diss, despite being 10 points adrift at the foot of the table, should feel confident for the future with the younger squad members all maturing rapidly as the season develops.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

What City and fellow Championship clubs want to unearth in Bielsa spying probe

Marcelo Bielsa has been at the centre of spying revelations on Championship rivals Picture Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Home joys, knitting and no need for Blue Monday – Six things learned from City’s victory over Birmingham

Mario Vrancic, left, congratulates Teemu Pukki on putting City's 1-0 up against Birmingham Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists