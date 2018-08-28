Eton Manor 77 Diss 5: Back to reality for Diss after previous weekend’s heroics

Following last weekend’s outstanding victory against Luton, Diss returned to reality with a thumping defeat in Essex.

Fielding an understrength side hampered the Diss cause and ultimately led to such a high score.

Throughout the first half the visitors played with real spirit and after going behind early on debutant Tommy Webster scored a superb individual try to draw the scores level.

With the likes of Ben Walker, Dave Rackham, James Hayhoe, Jack Owen and Nick Yager all stepping up to the mark, Diss kept in touch throughout the first half. Rackham made a big impact in the tight while Owen hit his line-out targets with regular accuracy.

Ultimately the cohesive nature of a more settled Eton Manor side took its toll in the final quarter as the Diss defensive rearguard tired and lost structure. While player availability continues to impact heavily on the Mackenders outfit no one can deny the total commitment given on the field of play. David Smith and his coaching team were certainly proud of all those who travelled.