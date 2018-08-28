Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Diss 40 Luton 19: Supporters finally have some to smile about as Diss claim first win of season

PUBLISHED: 09:22 07 January 2019

Matt Hodgson plots a way through the Sudbury defence during an impressive win for North Walsham Picture: HYWEL JONES

Matt Hodgson plots a way through the Sudbury defence during an impressive win for North Walsham Picture: HYWEL JONES

Chasing Rainbows

Performing with a passion and confidence allowed Diss to claim their first win of the season and bring a real New Year cheer to the Mackenders faithful.

The inspirational decision to play Chris Beaird at scrum-half created a front-foot approach from the Diss eight and allowed Beaird to command the close-quarter encounters that proved so decisive. Both sides played with a willingness to attack from the start, allowing for an exciting if rather error-strewn encounter.

Diss drew first blood with a drive led by John Laurie that eventually saw Beaird crash over close to the posts before adding the extras himself. Luton responded immediately, scoring two tries in quick succession as Tyler Pickford went over in the corner and Callum Strachan finished off a driving maul.

Diss responded with real passion as Beaird and Laurie took control, inspiring the likes of George Easton, George Jones and Ali Brooks as well as lifting the pace of the game. A subtle off–load from Laurie sent the ever-improving Michael Jones over to level the scores and on the cusp of half-time Laurie scored from a commanding scrummage. Beaird converted both tries to set the hosts up nicely for the second period.

Within five minutes of the restart Beaird broke from an attacking ruck on the Luton 22 and broke through four tackles before crashing over to send the home crowd into raptures. Luton immediately scored a third try out wide on the left but with the lineout functioning far more efficiently than in recent games and Warren Wilby and Tom Miller shoring up the midfield, Diss then totally dominated. Following four accurate phases and a superb line-out win, Freddie Precious was sent scampering over to score his first try before George Jones went close following superb handling from the experienced Wilby. The introduction of the Hudson brothers had the desired effect up front. Matt Richards, Peter Bray and Michael Jones had worked hard all afternoon, gradually wearing down the Luton front five.

For the purists in the crowd the taking of the ball against the head in the closing stages was only surpassed by seeing Precious dash from the halfway line to score another outstanding team try. So many players had played their part in so many supportive roles, none more than Adam Goymour and Shaun Blyth at full-back and left wing respectively.

Most Read

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Crash on A47 at Acle Straight

The Acle Straight on the A47. A crash between two cars blocked the road on Sunday (January 6).

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Most Read

Killing and butchering sheep

Your first sheep

Keeping sheep is not as straightforward as some might think

Erecting a new building

Farm buildings

Bringing up the rear: Crutching and dagging sheep

It's a fact of life that sheep get mucky backsides!

Tips for sexing goslings

White goslings: darker grey fluff (saddleback pattern) in the female

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Our love of a ‘man cave’ or ‘she shed’ sees one firm expand

Rob Scott, managing director of Cabins Unlimited and his wife, Alison who is the financial director and joint owner of the business. Pic: www.cabinsunlimited.co.uk

Win a £10,000 safari holiday of a lifetime with the EDP

You and your family could wion the holiday of a lifetime in our new competition. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Aldi, Dunelm and Hobbycraft shake high street trends with Christmas sales boom

Aldi has posted its best Christmas trading report to date. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists