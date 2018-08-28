Search

Amersham & Chiltern 39 Diss 8: Strugglers do enough to suggest first win of season may not be far away

PUBLISHED: 08:09 12 November 2018

Diss in action against neighbours North Walsham earlier in the season Picture: HYWEL JONES

Diss in action against neighbours North Walsham earlier in the season Picture: HYWEL JONES

Chasing Rainbows

Diss put in a brave effort in their re-arranged game at Amersham before sliding to a ninth straight defeat in London One North.

The visitors yet again found themselves in a positive position at half-time, only to let it slip due to a series of crucial handling errors that Amersham were able to capitalise on to close the game out with time to spare.

In a game that was due to be played last month, only to be called off when Diss got stuck in a traffic jam, the visiting side looked good in the first quarter, placing the Amersham forwards under intense pressure in the tight and at the breakdown.

But losing Jack Peacock to a rib injury certainly unbalanced an already disjointed back division, with a number of forwards having to switch positions to cover.

A George Jones penalty allowed Diss to take the lead within the first 10 minutes. Amersham responded immediately, scoring two well taken tries through their dangerous back division.

Diss realised soon into the game that they had to keep the ball close to the pack and rely on Connor McBryde at scrum-half to keep the game narrow. Having been awarded a penalty on the Amersham 22 a quick tapped penalty from McBryde sent Matt Richards through a gap. He off-loaded to Peter Bray who crashed over to give the visitors a deficit of only seven points at the interval.

Even though the home side pulled away after the break Diss showed a renewed spirit and determination this week, dominating the breakdown and playing a substantial amount of the game on the front foot through their forwards.

Whilst Diss controlled the ball on a narrow front, Amersham were able to capitalise on any handling errors and scored a number of well executed tries through their dangerous three quarters that put the game beyond the visitors.

John Bergin and Nick Garnham both carried with determination, supported by Bray and Richards. McBryde led from the base of the scrummage and yet again the younger players stood up well to the demands of playing in this league.

The return of a determined team spirit suggested that the South Norfolk side are not far from securing a deserved first win of the season. They will be hoping to do just that on Saturday when they entertain Fullerians, who have also lost all nine of their games so far while picking up a couple more bonus points.

