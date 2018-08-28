Diss Golf Club Ladies celebrate double trophy triumph

Diss Golf Club Ladies have marked winning the final of the Suffolk County Stearn Trophy. Picture: Steph Mendham Archant

Continuing the great success of Diss Golf Club Ladies’ Section in Suffolk County matches this year, Diss Ladies have marked winning the final of the Suffolk County Stearn Trophy.

Another Diss Golf Club Ladies team also won the Suffolk Seniors Jubilee Shield. Picture: Steph Mendham Another Diss Golf Club Ladies team also won the Suffolk Seniors Jubilee Shield. Picture: Steph Mendham

The final on October 1 was held at Stowmarket Golf Club and saw them play against Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club, bagging the trophy almost 20 years to the day since winning it before.

The Stearn trophy is a competition for 12/20 handicaps. The Diss Ladies team was the same throughout, made up of Sarah Gotts and Becky Draper, Jane Izod and Val Mendham and Phillippa Bridges and Jenny Chamberlin.

The triumph followed another success when a different ladies team won the Suffolk Seniors Jubilee Shield on September 9.

The match, played at Ipswich Golf Club, against Woodbridge saw Diss GC represented by Jenny Chamberlin, Liz Speak, Sandra Bowman, Pat Parker, Jane Fishwick, Marie Needham, Val Mendham and Philippa Bridges, win the 4BBB final by a brilliant five holes up.

Both teams celebrated with their trophies at the special event at the club on November 7.