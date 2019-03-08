Search

Round-up: Ed Dean produces a classic victory as Ely pair turn on the power

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 April 2019

Ed Dean (Norwich ABC) rides his 1984 Pinarello to the classic bike win at the Diss & District 25s at Bressingham Picture: Fergus Muir

Ed Dean (Norwich ABC) rides his 1984 Pinarello to the classic bike win at the Diss & District 25s at Bressingham Picture: Fergus Muir

Archant

A traditional approach to time trials was in evidence at the Diss & District 25-mile events on the Bressingham to Thetford road which catered for classic bikes, tricycles, bikes on restricted gear and Two-Up teams.

Stephanie Hoyle and Nicki Holland-Gladwish (Godric CC) in the Two-Up at the Diss & District 25s at Bressingham Picture: Fergus MuirStephanie Hoyle and Nicki Holland-Gladwish (Godric CC) in the Two-Up at the Diss & District 25s at Bressingham Picture: Fergus Muir

Ed Dean of the Norwich Amateur Bicycle Club won the classic bike event, taking his 1984 steel Pinarello around in 1:09:12.

Nearest challenger was Duncan Murphy (1:10:03) riding in the name of AudaxUK, the long distance cycling association, while third was Rob Hobbs (Diss & District) on a Carlton Pro-Am.

By far the fastest time of the day came from the winners of the Two-Up (pairs of riders). Ely & District pair Rory Havis and Rob Goulding won in 56:01 ahead of Oliver Cozens and Richard Postance (Norwich ABC, 58:00).

It looked as if there was going to be a turn-up for the books when new tricyclist David Mason was one minute and 44 seconds up on eventual winner Lez Young after just seven miles. However, as the course took Mason into Thetford Forest – once the flint-mining capital of England – the air exited Mason’s front tyre. As Mason was (untraditionally) not carrying a spare, Young took the win in 1:12:39.

Ely & District pair Rob Goulding (leading) and Rory Havis – winners of the Two-Up at the Diss & District 25s at Bressingham Picture: Fergus MuirEly & District pair Rob Goulding (leading) and Rory Havis – winners of the Two-Up at the Diss & District 25s at Bressingham Picture: Fergus Muir

Geoff Frost (VeloVelocity) spun his legs to a repeat win in the restricted gear event in 1:02:05.

“Choppy” was how winner Lloyd Chapman described the crosswind conditions in the King’s Lynn CC’s 25-mile time trial on the Fincham to Mundford and back course.

The Plomesgate CC man finished in 53:58, with Daniel Bloy (VeloVelocity) next in 55:02.

Chanel Mason of Storey Racing was the women’s winner in 1:01:42, well up on local rider Kay Burgess (1:07:26) and Jemma Redhead (King’s Lynn Tri, 1:33:17).

Lez Young (Lincoln Wheelers), tricycle winner at the Diss & District 25s at Bressingham Picture: Fergus MuirLez Young (Lincoln Wheelers), tricycle winner at the Diss & District 25s at Bressingham Picture: Fergus Muir

There was a high-class field in the Fast Test Road Race in Suffolk, which was won from a lone break by Channel Islander Sam Culverwell. In the sprint for second place, Bungay rider Morris Bacon (DAP CC) took fifth overall in a result otherwise dominated by visitors.

Top results from Norfolk mountain bikers in the MSG races in London included third in Expert/Elite from James Pickering and fifth in Sport from Will Dorsett.

Geoff Frost (VeloVelocity), winner of the Restricted Gear event at the Diss & District 25s at Bressingham Picture: Fergus MuirGeoff Frost (VeloVelocity), winner of the Restricted Gear event at the Diss & District 25s at Bressingham Picture: Fergus Muir

Winner Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC) powers over the final mile at the King’s Lynn CC 25 at Fincham Picture: Fergus MuirWinner Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC) powers over the final mile at the King’s Lynn CC 25 at Fincham Picture: Fergus Muir

Kay Burgess (VeloVelocity) – second woman at the King’s Lynn 25 at Fincham Picture: Fergus MuirKay Burgess (VeloVelocity) – second woman at the King’s Lynn 25 at Fincham Picture: Fergus Muir

Chanel Mason (Storey Racing) – women’s winner in the King’s Lynn 25 Picture: Fergus MuirChanel Mason (Storey Racing) – women’s winner in the King’s Lynn 25 Picture: Fergus Muir

