Jarvis leads way at Diss cyclo-cross as visitors take women’s honours

PUBLISHED: 16:48 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:48 27 November 2018

Joseph Smith (Iceni Velo) leads club-mate Callum Laborde at the Diss CC cyclo-cross at Redgrave Picture: Fergus Muir

Archant

Connor Rumbles was the early leader in the Diss Cycling Club cyclo-cross but Kieran Jarvis eventually made it a local win in the senior men’s race.

Women’s winner Louise Heywood-Mahé (Les Filles) at the Diss CC cyclo-cross at Redgrave Picture: Fergus MuirWomen’s winner Louise Heywood-Mahé (Les Filles) at the Diss CC cyclo-cross at Redgrave Picture: Fergus Muir

The Dickleburgh enthusiast won by 12 seconds from Seb Herrod, before setting off for York and a tilt at National Trophy racing.

In contrast to the all-local men’s podium, the women’s race was dominated by visitors Louise and Charlotte Heywood-Mahé who took the top two places, with Ipswich rider Gemma Melton third.

The Diss club fitted an astonishing variety of challenges into what is basically a modest playing field at the Redgrave Activity Centre and produced a course that was widely praised.

For some riders there were up to eight dismounts per lap – intentional ones, that is.

The Junior winners, from left, George Farrow-Green (North Walsham, second), winner Angus Toms from Swainsthorpe) and Nathan Gibson (St Ives) at the Diss CC cyclo-cross at Redgrave Picture: Fergus MuirThe Junior winners, from left, George Farrow-Green (North Walsham, second), winner Angus Toms from Swainsthorpe) and Nathan Gibson (St Ives) at the Diss CC cyclo-cross at Redgrave Picture: Fergus Muir

“Too many places to get off for me,” was the verdict of top Norfolk finisher in the women’s race, Alison Hogg, who was fourth.

On the other hand, Rumbles showed he can dismount and vault a double set of planks without any visible slackening of pace at all. Others go for bunny-hopping planks while staying astride the bike – which is fun, but not necessarily quicker.

Angus Toms (Iceni Velo) was top junior while Jimmy Piper won the Vets 50-plus.

Bethany Barnett was top Under 16 girl, with her sister Florence best U14 and only one place behind overall.

Norwich rider Paul Groombridge (fourth Vet 40-49), flies over the planks at the Diss CC cyclo-cross at Redgrave Picture: Fergus MuirNorwich rider Paul Groombridge (fourth Vet 40-49), flies over the planks at the Diss CC cyclo-cross at Redgrave Picture: Fergus Muir

Alex Dale (Lee Valley) won the youth race, but Joseph Smith (Iceni Velo) was visibly closing towards the finish and took second place, just 10 seconds ahead of club-mate Callum Laborde.

Riders in the Waveney Wander 100-kilometre Audax-style ride enjoyed a fine early winter day, with a tailwind from Oulton Broad to Wingfield. However, it got harder later and few will have needed encouragement to stop at the main control at Rosy Lee’s tea room in Loddon.

Receiving East Anglia Group Veterans’ TTA trophies at the annual lunch at Exning were Jackie Field (CC Ashwell), Peter Horsnell (Chelmer CC) and Andrew Grant (Cambridge CC). Local vets were cheered to hear guest of honour Matt Bottrill reveal he won his National “25” on no more than eight hours training a week.

Topic Tags:

