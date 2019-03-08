Becky takes victory at Diss event - but it's close!
PUBLISHED: 17:40 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 28 May 2019
Archant
There were contrasting finishes in the Diss Cycling Club's road races at North Lopham, with the men's race won by Matt Day after a long solo break, while the women's race saw Becky Ridge prevail in the tightest of sprints.
In the men's event, over 55 miles, there was a promising early break with three of the strongest Norfolk teams represented - Sam Baxter (DAP CC), Calvert Churchill (Strada Sport) and Tim Guy (Iceni Velo).
But Orwell Velo and Stowmarket & District members led a chase and closed down the gap.
With 30 miles still remaining Day (Orwell Velo) broke away alone and stayed away. He finished 55 seconds clear of a bunch sprint headed by King's Lynn rider Philip Large (Iceni Velo) and Tom Wright (OnForm).
The women's race, in the afternoon over the same North Lopham-Kenninghall circuit, split early - very early. Harley Pell (LIV AWOL) rode off the front and eventually six more bridged to form a group that never looked like being caught.
In the final dash to the line no eye could separate Becky Ridge (TPH) and Heather Mayer (CC London), but Ken Jolliffe's electronic system showed Ridge the winner - by four hundredths of a second.
At London's Hog Hill purpose-built bike racing circuit, Mark Richards (DAP CC) won the Eastern RRL circuit championship from a three-man break.
On the Great Thurlow course with its killer hill out of the Stour Valley, Strada Sport's Seb Herrod took sixth place in the CC Hackney road race won by Edmund Bradbury.
At Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, Nick Partridge of Lowestoft club VC Baracchi won the Stowmarket 10 in 20:04 from Matt O'Brien (Plomesgate CC, 20:38)
At the Lotus evening circuit races Ben Beynon (Strada Sport) outsprinted Andy Taylor (DAP CC) to take the Senior race with Tom Heal (Strada) first in the mass sprint for third ahead of Morris Bacon and Freddie Pett (both DAP CC).
Kimberley Charlton (DAP CC was women's winner.