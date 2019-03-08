Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Skipper Hinton comes up with a deserved equaliser for Dereham

PUBLISHED: 15:35 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 20 October 2019

Action from Dereham Town's home draw with Hullbridge Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

Action from Dereham Town's home draw with Hullbridge Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

Archant

Dereham had to settle for a share of the points after an ill-tempered 1-1 home draw with Hullbridge Sports.

The visitors went ahead in controversial fashion early in the second half, but skipper David Hinton grabbed an equaliser with 16 minutes left.

It was the visitors who had the first chance in the ninth minute when Hinton lost possession on the edge of his box to Matthew Baxter who hit a fierce drive onto keeper Elliot Pride's post. Hullbridge's Joseph Wright did well to get a cross in from the right which reached Jamie Salmon 30 yards out but he fired wide.

Hinton set up Adam Hipperson on the right-hand side of the box; he moved inside before striking a left-footer that stayed wide.

The Magpies won a free-kick in an advanced position on the right. Rhys Logan sat the ball up nicely in the danger area which enabled Matt Castellan to rise well and head over the top. As they threatened again Charlie Dickerson's cross from the left pressurised the visitors' defence. Hullbridge struck the woodwork again when Yemi Adelani latched onto a long through ball before lobbing onto the top of the bar in the 40th minute.

You may also want to watch:

After the restart Logan curled a 20-yarder into visiting keeper Lewis Greene's arms.

Then came the controversy as Hullbridge won a corner on the left. The ball was flicked on to Salmon who clearly pushed his man before heading home in the 51st minute. The linesman flagged for the offence but the referee allowed the goal to stand.

Dereham scored a deserved equaliser in the 74th minute. Hipperson pulled the ball back from the left byline and after a frantic scramble Hinton slammed the loose ball home.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Dickerson, Linford (Crisp 68), Matthews, Castellan, Logan, Smith, Hilliard, Hinton, Hipperson. Subs not used: McQuaid, Wones, Murphy, Snapkaskaus.

Hullbridge: Greene, Knock, Rose, Dunn, Gumbs (Allen 45), Baxter (Hornsley 70), Okunjai, Adelani (Monsheju 80), Sotoyinbo, Wright, Salmon. Subs not used: Coe, Hornsley, Rowland.

Ref: L Hartley. Att: 189.

Most Read

Two more people arrested in murder investigation - bringing total to 10

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Aristocrat puts manor house home up for sale for £1.1m

The Grange, Erpingham, for sale for £1.1m. Inset: Owners Lady Denise Butler and Caisey Harlingten. Pic: submitted

Investigations continue after body of elderly woman is discovered in housing estate

Highfield Avenue in Swaffham. Photo: Google

Couple leave ‘forever home’ over fear of health threat from magnetic fields

Ray and Diane Pearce moved because of concerns over electric and magnetic fields from cables from two huge offshore windfarm projects, which are scheduled to cross underground at Reepham. Picture: Ian Burt

‘My colleagues are not objects’ - Five police officers assaulted while on duty

Five police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Saturday night. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Couple leave ‘forever home’ over fear of health threat from magnetic fields

Ray and Diane Pearce moved because of concerns over electric and magnetic fields from cables from two huge offshore windfarm projects, which are scheduled to cross underground at Reepham. Picture: Ian Burt

Aristocrat puts manor house home up for sale for £1.1m

The Grange, Erpingham, for sale for £1.1m. Inset: Owners Lady Denise Butler and Caisey Harlingten. Pic: submitted

Investigations continue after body of elderly woman is discovered in housing estate

Highfield Avenue in Swaffham. Photo: Google

Woman’s death in bungalow was ‘not suspicious’, say police

Police are investigating the death of a woman in her 90s in Highfield Avenue, Swaffham. Picture: Archant staff
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists