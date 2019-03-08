Magpies bag five after early setback

Joy for Dereham as they thump Brentwood Town at Aldiss Park Picture: Alan Palmer Photography Archant

Dereham recovered from an early lapse to comfortably take the points with a 5-2 BetVictor North win over Brentwood at Aldiss Park.

The visitors went ahead after just five minutes, a poor back pass from Owen Murphy to Elliot Pride allowing Andrew Freeman to rob the home keeper and tap in from close range.

Dereham almost equalised soon after when Ryan Crisp rattled the visitors a downward volley. But on 12 minutes they were level, Rhys Logan curling a superb free-kick around the wall and giving Brentwood keeper Tim Brown no chance.

Toby Hilliard diverted Adam Hipperson's inviting cross from the left over from point blank range, but the striker made amends in the 22nd minute when he turned smartly to put Dereham ahead.

Dereham were gelling well and Crisp chipped a fine ball over the visiting defence towards the lunging Hilliard who just failed to connect. The Magpies increased their lead in the 36th minute with a well-constructed move that ended with Crisp scoring from close range.

They increased their advantage five minutes after the restart. Defender Thomas Snapkauskas saw a header saved by Brown, but Crisp was on hand to squeeze home the rebound.

The rout continued on 58 minutes when Dion Frary's ball forward was miss-headed by a defender and the ball fell to Hipperson 20 yards out and the wide man struck a cracking half-volley into the opposite corner.

Brentwood pulled a goal back in the 65th minute through skipper Connor Hogan, while at the other end Brown denied Crisp his hat-trick.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Murphy, Linford (Bassham 85), Snapkauskas, Castellan, Logan, Hinton, Hilliard (Forshaw 70), Crisp, Hipperson. Sub not used: Willis.

Brentwood: Brown, Furlonge (Osimeh 72), Milner, Kemsley, Cosson (Babalola 45), Salami, Edwards, Pianim, Freeman, Hogan, Wiggins.

Sub not used: O'Rawe.

Ref: J Sandwell

Att: 206