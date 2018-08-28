Search

Advanced search

Dereham hoping to take heart from battling draw

PUBLISHED: 09:31 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:31 07 December 2018

Dereham's Adam Smith returns to the squad for the home game against Bowers & Pitsea Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham's Adam Smith returns to the squad for the home game against Bowers & Pitsea Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham are in for another tough test when Bowers & Pitsea visit Aldiss Park.

The Essex side are second in the table, with Dereham having slipped down to second from bottom.

The Magpies were denied a win last weekend at Bury in a six goal thriller – Joe Gatting put them ahead in the 95th minute, but the hosts equalised with virtually the last kick, both sides finishing with 10 men in a full-blooded encounter.

Manager Neal Simmons can take heart from the attitude and performance of his team – although it looks it will still be a few weeks before he is able to field his strongest side.

“Adam Smith and George Quantrell are back in the squad, although Adam Hipperson is unlikely to feature,” he said. “Tom McLeish is suspended and Seamus Kelleher is unavailable. We’ll be looking to build on a good point away at Bury, even though the late goal hurt. We hope it is the start of a good run as we gradually welcome players back to fitness.”

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Hash in the attic - Police discover cannabis crop inside family home

Inspector Nick Palin with a tent containing cannabis plants in the loft of a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

A witness said it happened near to The Virgin Money Lounge in Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Tim is always pretty self-critical’ - City stopper not happy at Canaries’ weak spot

Tim Krul has been an ever-present in Norwich City's Championship rise Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion David Freezer: Home improvements have played crucial role in Farkelife revival for Canaries

David Freezer
Daniel Farke made sure to acknowledge the Carrow Road faithful after victory over Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Robin Sainty: The growing pains have been accepted by Norwich City fans

Robin Sainty
Marco Stiepermann of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/12/2018

Spud Thornhill: Take a tip and go for my Norwich City bet

David Thornhill
Alex Tettey - proof of Norwich City's high fitness levels Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Chris Lakey: Looks like we didn’t give Norwich City much of a chance

Chris lakey
Daniel Farke watches the pre-season friendly at King's Lynn Town ... wonder if he expected City to be top of the Championship today Picture: Ian Burt

Opinion Michael Bailey: It’s the moment to prove Norwich City’s monumental progress

Michael Bailey
The faces say it all as Moritz Leitner misses Norwich City's golden chance against Bolton at Carrow Road last season - and a lot has happened since then. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video ‘Tim is always pretty self-critical’ - City stopper not happy at Canaries’ weak spot

Tim Krul has been an ever-present in Norwich City's Championship rise Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Spud Thornhill: Take a tip and go for my Norwich City bet

Alex Tettey - proof of Norwich City's high fitness levels Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Shiver me timbers. Daniel Farke embraces manager-of-the-month curse in treasure hunt

Daniel Farke is not worried about any manager-of-the-month curse Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Norwich City confirm FA Cup third round tie details

Norwich City gave Chelsea a scare in the FA Cup last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated TEAM NEWS: Leitner out injured but Onel returns for Bolton test

Mo Leitner has missed the last two games with a calf injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists