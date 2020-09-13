Search

Advanced search

FA Cup match delayed due to ‘horrific injury’ to goalkeeper

PUBLISHED: 09:10 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:28 13 September 2020

Dereham Town FC's match against Whitton United was delayed by an hour on Saturday following a collision between two players. Picture: Richard Vincent

Dereham Town FC's match against Whitton United was delayed by an hour on Saturday following a collision between two players. Picture: Richard Vincent

Archant

An FA Cup match was delayed for an hour on Saturday after a goalkeeper suffered an “horrific injury” in a collision with another player.

The incident happened just three minutes into Dereham Town’s match against Whitton United at Aldiss Park.

The game was immediately stopped while physios attended to the players and assessed their conditiond.

An ambulance was called for the Whitton keeper, who suffered an “horrific injury” as a result of the collision.

Play resumed at 4.15pm, with Dereham Town going onto win the match 3-2.

Following the game, Dereham Town donated all the proceeds from the match’s raffle to the Whitton keeper, on Twitter the club said: “Today’s money taken from our raffle will be sent to the @WhittonUnitedFC goalkeeper who picked up a horrific injury today.

“Personal health holds a far greater importance than a match of football. We wish him a speedy recovery and all the best for the future.

“Also a massive well done and thank you to the physios for both teams who looked after the keeper until the ambulance arrived.”

In response to Dereham’s donation to the player, Whitton tweeted: “This is more than class from today’s opposition

@DerehamTown. Football is a community and despite 90 minutes as rivals we share a love of the game and stand together when it matters.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

Norwich solicitor to be sentenced after taking almost £2m from clients

Hugh Lansdell, pictured in 2014. PIC: Angela Sharpe.

‘It’s a time capsule’: Cold war bunker up for sale in north Norfolk

A Royal Observer Corps Bunker in West Beckham is going under the hammer at auction. Picture: Dedman Gray

Hunt continues for gang after man and woman punched in face

A man and a woman were approached by a large group before they were assaulted by two of them just before midnight on Friday, August 28 on Bridge Road, near to the junction of The Boulevard. Picture: Google Images

Person found in boot of vehicle after police stop

File picture of a Norfolk Police officer. Picture: Neil Perry

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

FA Cup match delayed due to ‘horrific injury’ to goalkeeper

Dereham Town FC's match against Whitton United was delayed by an hour on Saturday following a collision between two players. Picture: Richard Vincent

Norwich solicitor to be sentenced after taking almost £2m from clients

Hugh Lansdell, pictured in 2014. PIC: Angela Sharpe.

Concerns over new rise in coronavirus cases in care homes

Concerns are growing amid an increase in coronavirus cases in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

Hunt continues for gang after man and woman punched in face

A man and a woman were approached by a large group before they were assaulted by two of them just before midnight on Friday, August 28 on Bridge Road, near to the junction of The Boulevard. Picture: Google Images