FA Cup match delayed due to ‘horrific injury’ to goalkeeper

Dereham Town FC's match against Whitton United was delayed by an hour on Saturday following a collision between two players. Picture: Richard Vincent Archant

An FA Cup match was delayed for an hour on Saturday after a goalkeeper suffered an “horrific injury” in a collision with another player.

The incident happened just three minutes into Dereham Town’s match against Whitton United at Aldiss Park.

The game was immediately stopped while physios attended to the players and assessed their conditiond.

An ambulance was called for the Whitton keeper, who suffered an “horrific injury” as a result of the collision.

Play resumed at 4.15pm, with Dereham Town going onto win the match 3-2.

Following the game, Dereham Town donated all the proceeds from the match’s raffle to the Whitton keeper, on Twitter the club said: “Today’s money taken from our raffle will be sent to the @WhittonUnitedFC goalkeeper who picked up a horrific injury today.

“Personal health holds a far greater importance than a match of football. We wish him a speedy recovery and all the best for the future.

“Also a massive well done and thank you to the physios for both teams who looked after the keeper until the ambulance arrived.”

In response to Dereham’s donation to the player, Whitton tweeted: “This is more than class from today’s opposition

@DerehamTown. Football is a community and despite 90 minutes as rivals we share a love of the game and stand together when it matters.”