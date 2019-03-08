Dereham boss hoping to feel 'that FA Cup feeling' for Needham clash at Aldiss Park

Dereham entertain BetVictor Southern Premier Central side Needham Market in the FA Cup first qualifying round this afternoon.

Both teams gained good away wins in the league last Saturday with Dereham winning 2-1 at Great Wakering Rovers, and Needham beating Hednesford Town 1-0.

Adam Gusterson's side came from behind to win with two superb second half strikes from Ryan Hawkins and Adam Hipperson. Dereham boss Gusterson is relishing the challenge, saying: "It's a big game for the club and one we are very much looking forward to. We are the underdogs and there is no pressure on us and that's always a nice mentality to be able to approach the game in.

"We know that if we are going to get a result we are going to have to play well and we go into the game off the back of doing that at Great Wakering Rovers last week, which was our most complete performance of the season so far.

"We need everybody to get behind us and create a real buzz and that FA Cup feeling.

"There is no point in beating around the bush, the winners receive £4,500 with a guaranteed £2,250 from the next round which is so impactful for a club at our level and we are fully aware of that."

The Magpies boss also feels that Saturday's win can really kick start his side's season, leaving them 13th in the BetVictor Isthmian League Division One North table.

He continued: "It was a relief to get our first three points of the season. I was delighted with our display and our reaction from Monday's disappointing performance against Soham.

"I do believe if we continue to play like that we will be really difficult to stop and it is now key that we put a consistent run of form together so we can stay in touch with the teams above us."

There will be one familiar face today in the Needham side as defender Dan Morphew returns to Aldiss Park with the Suffolk outfit, who was an excellent player for the Magpies for several seasons and was a favourite with the fans. The step three side sit 10th in their division after six games, having won two and drawn two so far.