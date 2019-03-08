Local football round-up: Gatting at the double as Magpies shine on road; Planters hit four at Long Melford

Dereham Town turned on the style to win 4-1 at Canvey Island and move two points clear of the bottom three in the Bostik League North Division.

Despite playing into a strong wind the Magpies started well and went ahead six minutes before the break when Rhys Logan crossed to Ryan Crisp at the near post and the striker turned before blasting home. It quickly became 2-0 when Joe Gatting headed home Logan’s centre.

The points were all but wrapped up 10 minutes into the second half when Crisp robbed defender Zack Littlejohn and sent strike partner Gatting through to tuck home his second of the game.

James White netted from close in to reduce the arrears midway through the half but the visitors had the final say in the 89th minute. Logan sped forward from the left and although keeper Harry Palmer made a good save he slotted home the rebound to complete an excellent day for joint managers Adam Gusterson and Ollie Willis.

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Norwich United recorded back-to-back away wins with a 4-1 victory at Long Melford.

Sam Watts’s 22nd minute strike into the top corner and Andy Eastaugh’s header at the far post 12 minutes later put the Planters in control. Jacob Brown gave the hosts hope with a fine strike in the 64th minute but within six minutes Ben Fowkes, having seen his shot saved, beat the defender to the rebound to poke home. Fowkes made sure 10 minutes from time with a strong run and calm finish.

It was also an excellent day for Wroxham who saw off Whitton United 3-0 at Trafford Park to record their first win in six. Cruise Nyadzayo led the way with a brace while Sonny Carey netted from the spot.

Thetford Town gave runaway leaders Histon a good run for their money for the second time in a month before going down 1-0 in Cambridgeshire, with Salim Relizani’s 77th minute goal proving decisive. Histon had needed an injury-time goal to win 2-1 at Mundford Road in mid February.

Gorleston also gave high-flying opponents something to think about before losing 3-1 at Woodbridge Town. Youngster Logan Lonergan fired the Greens into a 20th minute lead but Jake Rudge quickly got the hosts back on level terms before goals in the second half from Ryan Keeble (61) and Kelsey Trotter (71) settled it.

Kirkley & Pakefield were well beaten at Stowmarket, going down 5-0 with Scott Chaplin, Josh Mayhew, George Quantrell, Ollie Canfer and Robbie Sweeney all on target, while it was also a tough afternoon for relegation threatened Great Yarmouth Town, who were beaten 3-0 at home by third-placed Godmanchester Rovers.

A re-jigged Bloaters side competed well in the first half before going behind just before the break when Russell Bull’s shot squirmed under keeper Charlie Beckwith. Rovers doubled their advantage on 73 minutes when substitute Buster Harradine’s shot went in off the back of Beckwith after hitting the crossbar and Harradine added a third near the end with a simple finish.

Thurlow Nunn 1N

Harleston Town took another big step towards the title when they beat bottom of the table Wisbech St Mary 5-0 to move seven points clear at the top.

The visitors put in a decent show considering they had been beaten 15-0 at home Lakenheath the previous week, but goals from Owen Betts (2), Nick Howell, Nathan Stone and Lawrence Cheese earned the hosts a comfortable win.

Second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers were inactive and are now only a point clear of Swaffham Town who won 4-1 at Needham Market Reserves (Sam Carter, Matt Gilchrist, Ryan Pearson, Luke Reed).

Fakenham Town boosted their promotion chances with an excellent 2-1 win at Lakenheath set up by a first half double from Callum Brain.

Kyle Baker and Stephan Drake both scored twice as Norwich CBS won 5-1 at Felixstowe and Wanderers to stay in touch while Downham Town won 3-1 at AFC Sudbury Reserves and Diss Town drew 1-1 at Debenham LC (Charlie Webb).

Anglian Combination

The battle for the Sterry Cup took another intriguing twist as leaders Caister were held to a goalless draw by visitors Wymondham Town.

Sheringham took full advantage by making it 11 straight wins with a 2-0 victory at Beccles Town, Danny Rogers scoring twice and former Norwich City star Darren Eadie, brother-in-law of boss Chris Wigger, making his full debut.

The Shannocks are now just four points adrift of the long-time front-runners with two games in hand, with the top two meeting at Weybourne Road on Saturday.

Long Stratton also closed the gap as James Bemrose ran riot, scoring four times in a 6-0 romp against St Andrews. Charlie Deakin and Sam Page were also on target.

The game of the day in Division One saw leaders Mundford draw 1-1 with UEA, who are fourth with plenty of games in hand.

Alex McIntosh scored for the hosts and Henry Clark for the visitors. Aylsham moved up to second by winning 2-0 at East Harling (Jamie George, Stuart Boam).