Big Friday night test as Dereham host local rivals Bury

Adam Gusterson's Dereham Town have a Friday night home game against Bury Picture: Alan Palmer Photography Archant

Dereham Town will look to move further away from the relegation zone and get an early start on their rivals when they entertain Bury on Friday night (7.45pm).

The Magpies’ 4-1 win at Canvey Island on Saturday moved them up to 15th, 10 points away from the drop zone, while Bury are seventh and looking for a play-off place.

“Saturday’s win felt like it was a big one for us,” said Dereham boss Adam Gusterson. “The lads deserve real credit for going there and putting in that sort of performance.

“It will be a good marker to see where we are at against Bury. They are a well-established side at this level and it’s another good test for us but I’m confident if we can perform how we have done in recent games we will be able to get another positive result. We have now only lost twice in our last 10 games and we are all focused on looking to continue this form into the final seven games to ensure we secure our status as a Bostik North side for next season.”