Dereham Town let two-goal lead slip at home to Aveley

Dereham's Adam Hipperson was on target against Aveley. Picture: Alan Palmer Photography Archant

Dereham Town 2

Aveley 2

The points were shared in a game of two halves at Aldiss Park.

Dereham had the first attempt in the 10th minute when Rhys Logan's low drive was blocked. Aveley immediately responded with home keeper Elliot Pride making an excellent save to push James Love's 25 yarder over the top.

From the resultant corner Pride was then forced to save Connor Witherspoon's header. Aveley were pressing hard but Dereham's Shaun Wones was solid in the centre of the home defence.

The visitors won a free kick just outside the box. Love's curler beat the wall again forcing Pride to save at full stretch. Dereham's Eoin McQuid played a long ball up to Charlie Clarke which just eluded him but Adam Hipperson nipped in to gain possession and took a touch before drilling a fierce 25 yard drive into the bottom corner to give his side the lead.

Minutes later Owen Murphy struck a low diagonal drive inside the box which visiting keeper David Hughes had to save.

In the 26th minute Rhys Logan went on a fine individual run down the right before firing wide of the far post.

It was now one-way traffic and Clarke set up Ryan Crisp who was denied by Hughes from a tight angle. It was no surprise when Dereham extended their lead in the 33rd minute.

After winning a corner on the left, Logan's deep delivery was met by Shaun Wones who climbed superbly to head home across goal.

Shortly before the break Clarke headed Matthew Castellan's free kick down to Logan who sliced his effort wide.

Hipperson then struck a thunderous drive that Hughes was happy to parry away.

Aveley had a chance to claw a goal back in the 51st minute when Firmin Ngandu was put through. However the number 10 dragged his shot wide of the target. Dereham won a free kick on the right and Logan picked out Hipperson outside the box who turned inside his man before firing wide.

Aveley reduced the deficit in the 64th minute when Aaron Condon passed inside to Wyan Reid who rifled home a tremendous low drive.

Minutes later the visitors levelled when a deep cross landed to the unmarked Reid who gleefully netted his second from close range.

The visitors were now doing all of the pressing with Dereham on the back foot. However, in the 86th minute Toby Hilliard was held back when on route to goal.

The referee awarded a free kick just outside the box but not a card to the offender. Hipperson curled the resultant free kick way over the top.

Dereham: E Pride, D Frary, J Imrie, O Murphy, S Wones, M Castellan, R Logan, O McQuaid, C Clarke(L Johnson 85th min), R Crisp (T Hilliard 68), A Hipperson. Subs: C Dickerson, R Linford, O Willis.

Aveley: D Hughes, J Pitty, S Mvemba, C Witherspoon, H Gibbs, G Allen, R Seixas (W Reid 45), J Love, A Condon, F Ngandu, A Akrofi. Subs: J Mochalski, K Hearn, D Bromfield.

Referee: Mr B Mingay

Attendance: 201