Dereham Town swoop for Norwich CBS defender

Dereham Town have signed Lewis Johnson from Norwich CBS. Picture: Archant Shirley D Whitlow

Dereham Town have signed former Norfolk County Under 18s captain Lewis Johnson from Norwich CBS.

The youngster’s form for the Thurlow Nunn Division One side put him on the radar of the Magpies, who swooped on Wednesday for his signature.

A club statement said: “We are delighted to announce that Lewis Johnson, the Norfolk County Under 18s Captain has signed for us. The defender joins us from @NorwichCBSFC - Welcome to the club Lewis and thanks to @NorwichCBSFC for their help in getting this done so swiftly #COYM”

He will go straight into the squad for Dereham Town’s home clash against high-flying Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday.

The Magpies will be looking to build on their 2-1 win at Brentwood last weekend, which saw them climb up to 11th in the table, five points outside the final play-off place, which is occupied by Saturday’s opponents.