Dereham part company with manager Gusterson
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited
Dereham Town have parted company with manager Adam Gusterson.
The Magpies' boss was relieved of his duties on Monday following a meeting of the club's committee over the weekend.
Gusterson, who enjoyed a long-term spell with Dereham as a player, replaced Neal Simmonds as boss in January 2019 after a spell with Thurlow Nunn side Harleston.
Dereham finished 10th in the Ismithian North Division last season after a play-off push faltered in the final stages of the campaign.
It has been a turbulent summer for Dereham thereafter as they were moved into the Northern Premier League Midlands Division, resulting in a mass exodus of their squad.
The club elected not to appeal that decision and have been tasked with rebuilding the squad ahead of the new campaign.
Dereham's opening game of the 2022/23 season with a home match against Hinckley, before travelling to Shepshed Dynamo for their first away game.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk school closures announced for Tuesday as temperatures to hit 41C
- 2 Artificial grass prompts one of many school closures in heatwave
- 3 Air ambulance called to Norfolk school following medical emergency
- 4 Fire crews battle huge blaze that left hundreds of homes without power
- 5 Popular music event 'ruined' by people arriving with their own alcohol
- 6 The Highway Code rule to be aware of while driving in hot weather
- 7 North Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of UK's best value seaside spots
- 8 Man 'fatally stabbed 17 times in row over motorbike noise'
- 9 Father found guilty of murdering daughter he ran over
- 10 Heatwave reveals Norfolk's hidden history from the air
They will now do so with a new manager.
A club statement announcing Gusterson's departure read: "Dereham Town Football Club have parted company with Adam Gusterson.
"We thank Gus for his efforts whilst managing the club & wish him all the best for the future."
Dereham are seeking a quick appointment to replace Gusterson and have already begun their search for his successor.
The club are well into their pre-season campaign, which started with a 4-0 defeat to Norwich City at Aldiss Park at the start of the month.
The Magpies continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Norwich United at Aldiss Park on Tuesday evening.