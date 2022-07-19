Dereham part company with manager Gusterson

Dereham Town manager Adam Gusterson mapped out how big Norwich City's visit was for the club's finances - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Dereham Town have parted company with manager Adam Gusterson.

The Magpies' boss was relieved of his duties on Monday following a meeting of the club's committee over the weekend.

Gusterson, who enjoyed a long-term spell with Dereham as a player, replaced Neal Simmonds as boss in January 2019 after a spell with Thurlow Nunn side Harleston.

Dereham finished 10th in the Ismithian North Division last season after a play-off push faltered in the final stages of the campaign.

It has been a turbulent summer for Dereham thereafter as they were moved into the Northern Premier League Midlands Division, resulting in a mass exodus of their squad.

The club elected not to appeal that decision and have been tasked with rebuilding the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Dereham's opening game of the 2022/23 season with a home match against Hinckley, before travelling to Shepshed Dynamo for their first away game.

They will now do so with a new manager.

A club statement announcing Gusterson's departure read: "Dereham Town Football Club have parted company with Adam Gusterson.

"We thank Gus for his efforts whilst managing the club & wish him all the best for the future."

Dereham are seeking a quick appointment to replace Gusterson and have already begun their search for his successor.

The club are well into their pre-season campaign, which started with a 4-0 defeat to Norwich City at Aldiss Park at the start of the month.

The Magpies continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Norwich United at Aldiss Park on Tuesday evening.