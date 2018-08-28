Dereham Town 0 Canvey Island 1: Loss completes a miserable few days for the Magpies

Dereham Town went down to a 1-0 defeat against Canvey Island. Picture: Archant Shirley D Whitlow

Dereham Town completed a difficult few days when going down to a 1-0 defeat at home to Canvey Island on Saturday.

The loss came just 24 hours after the club confirmed it had been deducted three points after fielding Dylan Edge in two games during August whilst he was still registered with King’s Lynn. The Magpies will be releasing a statement with more details this week.

Attention was turned to matters on the field at the weekend and Dereham were unfortunate to go down to a single goal defeat.

Canvey came within inches of scoring early on when Adam Vyse headed Marlon Agyakwa’s corner onto the bar in the sixth minute.

Dereham replied when Danny Beaumont’s ball from the right was headed down by Joe Gatting to Jamie Forshaw who volleyed over when well placed.

As the game flowed Elliot Pride made a great close range save to deny Vyse with Ryan Melaugh unable to net the loose ball as Seamus Kelleher intercepted. Pride was soon forced to save from Martin Tuohy as he homed in on goal.

Dereham were harshly reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute when Robbie Linford was dismissed for a second yellow after a solid challenge in the centre of the park. Fine play by Beaumont nearly unlocked the Canvey defence before Pride saved well again from Agyakwa and then Figura.

A low drive from Beaumont forced a corner after David Hinton had gained possession. Hinton then found Dion Frary whose 20-yard effort forced visiting keeper Harry Palmer into a full length save in the 59th minute.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 65th minute when Vyse headed home Melaugh’s corner from the right.

In the 78th minute Kelleher burst forward before finding Hinton who just failed to put Gatting through. The Magpies continued to work hard and Beaumont was unlucky to see his drive strike the underside of the cross bar in the 84th minute. Canvey came close to sealing it when Frankie Merryfield’s 20 yard effort cannoned off the bar.

Dereham : Pride, Frary, McLeish (Jarvis 90), Linford, Ebbage, Kelleher (Johnson 78), J Forshaw (Quantrell 45), Hinton, Gatting, Crisp, Beaumont. Subs not used: Murphy.

Canvey Island: Palmer, Brown, Collins, White, Allen, Agura, Agyakwa, Melaugh, Vase (Phillips 82), Merryfield, Tuohy. Subs not used: Hutchinson, Warren, Stone.

Referee: Mr M Ames

Attendance: 161