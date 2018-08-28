Dereham eager to make up for lost points as they head to Grays

Dereham Town striker Ashley Jarvis will miss the trip to Grays Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Dereham are eager to “right a few wrongs” as they look to get back to winning ways at Grays Athletic.

The Magpies conceded two late goals – and the points – when they let slip a two-goal half-time lead at home to Maldon & Tiptree a week ago.

Grays have lost just once in the six games and are seventh in the Bostik North table, with Dereham 11th.

“Following last week’s disappointing second-half display we have worked hard in training and are desperate to right a few wrongs,” said Dereham boss Neal Simmons. “We have a fantastic team spirit and are all determined to improve on our current form.

“We welcome back into the squad Joe Manning, Seamus Kelleher and George Quantrell. However, short-term injuries to Adam Smith, Karol Wengrizk and Dylan Edge mean that they will miss out alongside the long-term injuries of Rhys Logan and Sam Garner. New signing Lewis Johnson is unavailable as is Ashley Jarvis following his recent head injury.”