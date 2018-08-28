Search

Advanced search

Dereham eager to make up for lost points as they head to Grays

PUBLISHED: 06:24 17 November 2018

Dereham Town striker Ashley Jarvis will miss the trip to Grays Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Town striker Ashley Jarvis will miss the trip to Grays Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Dereham are eager to “right a few wrongs” as they look to get back to winning ways at Grays Athletic.

The Magpies conceded two late goals – and the points – when they let slip a two-goal half-time lead at home to Maldon & Tiptree a week ago.

Grays have lost just once in the six games and are seventh in the Bostik North table, with Dereham 11th.

“Following last week’s disappointing second-half display we have worked hard in training and are desperate to right a few wrongs,” said Dereham boss Neal Simmons. “We have a fantastic team spirit and are all determined to improve on our current form.

“We welcome back into the squad Joe Manning, Seamus Kelleher and George Quantrell. However, short-term injuries to Adam Smith, Karol Wengrizk and Dylan Edge mean that they will miss out alongside the long-term injuries of Rhys Logan and Sam Garner. New signing Lewis Johnson is unavailable as is Ashley Jarvis following his recent head injury.”

Latest from the EDP

What we found out about death of Norfolk schoolgirl 26 years ago

Photos from the police investigation after Johanna Young's body was found. Photo: Archant

Exclusive Norwich City: Zoe Ward exclusive – Suarez, McNallly, Maddison, project transformation and her husband

Zoe Ward is one of three members on Norwich City's new executive committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

College sets out improvement priorities following ‘body blow’ Ofsted report

Easton and Otley College principal Jane Townsend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Industry leaders back college’s turnaround plan after ‘inadequate’ Ofsted shock

Easton and Otley College principal Jane Townsend, and chair of governors Mark Pendlington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: EFL rebels and their threats may be facing a bumpy ride

Michael Bailey
TV money fuels the Premier League - but in the EFL the story is far from the same, and in danger of a major shift. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Ian Clarke: Along Come Norwich (the 2018 edition)

ian clarke
The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Belief creates champions... do City have a date with destiny?

Melissa Rudd
Teemu Pukki - last-gasp hero against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Carrow Road calling! This week’s PinkUn Show #156 with Bailey, Davitt and Van Wijk

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns to discuss all the latest Norwich City issues, this week live from Carrow Road. Watch it live here at pinkun.com

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Time to face facts on Stuart Webber

paddy davitt
Stuart Webber was brought in by Norwich City's board to trigger a sea change at Carrow Road Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read Sport

Video ‘Fans look out for each other’ - Norwich City supporters praised as national figures show decline in football-related arrests

Police at the Norwich City v Ipswich Town derby at Carrow Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video Tampa Tour gallery: Intense training has been a key part of City’s form – Rhodes

Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Mario Vrancic, Mo Leitner and Felix Passlack Picture: David Freezer

Exclusive Norwich City: Zoe Ward exclusive – Suarez, McNallly, Maddison, project transformation and her husband

Zoe Ward is one of three members on Norwich City's new executive committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A sad day for angling, tributes continue to pour in for legendary angler John Wilson

John Wilson at his own lake in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Video Tampa Tour: ‘All my prayers have been answered’ – City legend Keelan thrilled with Florida reunion

Canaries legend Kevin Keelan, right, with goalkeeping coach Ed Wooten, centre, and Aston Oxborough during the open training session in Tampa Picture: Kevin Wiatrowski/Visit Tampa Bay
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists