Ten-man Dereham gain first home win of the season with fine display

PUBLISHED: 12:03 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 03 November 2019

Action from Dereham Town's win over Witham Town. Picture: Alan Palmer

Action from Dereham Town's win over Witham Town. Picture: Alan Palmer

Dereham Town 5 Witham Town 1

Ten-man Dereham Town produced an excellent comeback to gain their first home league win of the season against Witham Town.

The Magpies were reduced to 10 men in the 16th minute when Charlie Dickerson was given his marching orders for fouling Witham's Scott Kemp when he was through on goal.

The visitors soon made the extra man tell and after winning a corner on the right Patrick Ahern leapt to powerfully head home Kemp's centre from the left in the 21st minute.

The home side missed a good chance when Adam Hipperson delivered an inviting low cross from the right and Logan was unable to connect at the near post.

In the 27th minute skipper David Hinton probed around the visitors box and passed inside to Logan with the ball coming out to Adam Hipperson who curled a peach of a shot into the far corner of the net for the equaliser.

Straight after the break Witham's Hewitt latched onto a ball over Dion Frary but keeper Pride pushes him wide to divert the danger.

In the 55th minute Dereham won a free kick 25 yards out. Rhys Logan planted an excellent drive around the wall and into the top corner of the net to put the Magpies in front.

Minutes later Dereham increased their lead with a moment of magic from Logan. The winger moved into a central position and lifted the ball over a defender before volleying the rising ball home from 20 yards in the 59th minute.

It was no surprise when the Magpies netted again in the 67th minute as Logan completed his hat-trick.

The home side registered their nap hand in the 90th minute with a magnificent goal from Adam Hipperson. After breaking from the half way line he outpaced three defenders before netting with firm low drive.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Dickerson, Linford (McQuaid 70), Snapkauskas, Castellan, Logan (Forshaw 85), Hinton, Hilliard, Crisp (Imrie 19), A Hipperson. Subs not used: Matthews, Murphy.

Referee: T Harvey

Attendance: 133

