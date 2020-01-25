Dereham blow away Coggeshall with superb first-half display

Adam Hipperson was on target in Dereham's win over Coggeshall. Picture: Alan Palmer Photography Archant

Dereham produced an excellent performance at a packed Aldiss Park to claim victory over Coggeshall.

Dereham Town 4 Coggeshall 1

In a lively start Coggeshall were awarded a penalty in the fourth minute when Joshua Pollard was pushed by Tomas Snapkauskas in the box.

However, Dereham keeper Elliot Pride leapt full length to his left to save Joseph Claridge's spot kick.

The Magpies had a good shout for a penalty themselves turned down when defender Rokas Janilonis handled. From the resultant corner Adam Smith drilled the loose ball home to put Dereham in front in the seventh minute.

From their next attack Adam Hipperson failed to connect with Owen Murphy's cross from the left but was fouled as he gained possession. Hipperson confidently dispatched the resultant penalty to extend Dereham's lead in the eighth minute.

As the fast paced opening continued Coggeshall pulled a goal back in the 13th minute with Nnandi Nwachuku slotting home Jack Simmons' low centre from the left.

In the 27th minute the impressive Robbie Linford released Hipperson down the left. He progressed below delivering a superb low cross with the outside of his foot and Toby Hilliard was on hand to net from close range and restore the Magpies two-goal cushion.

At the start of the second half Simmons found space through the centre of the home defence but ballooned his shot wide when well placed.

Dereham added a fourth in the 75th minute when Robbie Linford headed home Hilliard's flick on following Rhys Logan's corner. Visiting keeper Jones made saves from Logan's 20 yarder and Snapkauskas's header as the home pressure continued. However the Magpies had already done enough to secure victory.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Imrie, Linford, Snapkauskas, Matthews, Logan, Smith (Castellan 76), Hilliard (T Baird 87), Murphy (Crisp 87), Hipperson. Sub not used: O Willis.

Coggeshall: Jones, Fernandez (Brampton 58), Claridge, Pollard, Gipson (Kessel 42), Janilonis, Bailey, Allen, Nwachuku (Harvey 67), Wall, Simmons. Subs not used: Barlow, Coley.

Referee: G Laflin

Attendance: 301