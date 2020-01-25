Search

Advanced search

Dereham blow away Coggeshall with superb first-half display

PUBLISHED: 20:13 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:13 25 January 2020

Adam Hipperson was on target in Dereham's win over Coggeshall. Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

Adam Hipperson was on target in Dereham's win over Coggeshall. Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

Archant

Dereham produced an excellent performance at a packed Aldiss Park to claim victory over Coggeshall.

Dereham Town 4 Coggeshall 1

Dereham produced an excellent performance at a packed Aldiss Park to claim victory over Coggeshall.

In a lively start Coggeshall were awarded a penalty in the fourth minute when Joshua Pollard was pushed by Tomas Snapkauskas in the box.

However, Dereham keeper Elliot Pride leapt full length to his left to save Joseph Claridge's spot kick.

The Magpies had a good shout for a penalty themselves turned down when defender Rokas Janilonis handled. From the resultant corner Adam Smith drilled the loose ball home to put Dereham in front in the seventh minute.

From their next attack Adam Hipperson failed to connect with Owen Murphy's cross from the left but was fouled as he gained possession. Hipperson confidently dispatched the resultant penalty to extend Dereham's lead in the eighth minute.

You may also want to watch:

As the fast paced opening continued Coggeshall pulled a goal back in the 13th minute with Nnandi Nwachuku slotting home Jack Simmons' low centre from the left.

In the 27th minute the impressive Robbie Linford released Hipperson down the left. He progressed below delivering a superb low cross with the outside of his foot and Toby Hilliard was on hand to net from close range and restore the Magpies two-goal cushion.

At the start of the second half Simmons found space through the centre of the home defence but ballooned his shot wide when well placed.

Dereham added a fourth in the 75th minute when Robbie Linford headed home Hilliard's flick on following Rhys Logan's corner. Visiting keeper Jones made saves from Logan's 20 yarder and Snapkauskas's header as the home pressure continued. However the Magpies had already done enough to secure victory.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Imrie, Linford, Snapkauskas, Matthews, Logan, Smith (Castellan 76), Hilliard (T Baird 87), Murphy (Crisp 87), Hipperson. Sub not used: O Willis.

Coggeshall: Jones, Fernandez (Brampton 58), Claridge, Pollard, Gipson (Kessel 42), Janilonis, Bailey, Allen, Nwachuku (Harvey 67), Wall, Simmons. Subs not used: Barlow, Coley.

Referee: G Laflin

Attendance: 301

Most Read

Rare ‘dragon scale’ discovered on north Norfolk coast

(Pictured) Michelle Smith, 49, of Edgefield, found the

‘Inconsiderate parking’ stops buses on Norfolk street

Buses have been prevented from getting up or down Eastgate Street in North Elmham, between Fakenham and Dereham. Picture: Supplied

See inside first homes on town’s growing 5,000 estate as families move in

Lee Barnard, Sales and Marketing Director of Hopkins Homes. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Water supply failure hits huge area of Norwich and Norfolk

Anglian water is investigating as homes across Norwich are left without water. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Vicar gets poison pen letters and has tyres slashed in Abbey row

Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council to spend £1.2m to buy farm on the route of NDR Western Link

Pump Farm at Weston Longville. Pic: Google Maps

‘Inconsiderate parking’ stops buses on Norfolk street

Buses have been prevented from getting up or down Eastgate Street in North Elmham, between Fakenham and Dereham. Picture: Supplied

‘When I saw the gun I froze’ - couple targeted by armed robbers in scam £9,000 eBay car sale

Jamie Hallam, who suffered fractures to his nose, eye socket and cheek bone after being attacked in Manchester. Picture: Jamie Hallam

FARKE: City chief on 2-1 FA Cup win at Burnley and why Idah and Leitner did not feature

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke hailed his shadow squad after a 2-1 FA Cup fourth round win over Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

See inside first homes on town’s growing 5,000 estate as families move in

Lee Barnard, Sales and Marketing Director of Hopkins Homes. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24