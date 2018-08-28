Dereham Town 2 Maldon & Tiptree 3: Magpies squander two-goal lead at home

Dereham Town went down to a 3-2 defeat at home to Maldon m& Tiptree. Picture: Archant Shirley D Whitlow

Dereham squandered a two-goal half-time lead as Maldon & Tiptree rallied to take all three points at Aldiss Park.

Adam Hipperson robbed a defender in the opening minute and progressed before dragging his shot wide but the Magpies were soon in front.

Hipperson made a surging run down the left before crossing from the by line towards the in-rushing Jamie Forshaw, who marked his first start of the season by smashing home a superb volley in the fourth minute.

Dereham were passing the ball well but Maldon were looking dangerous on the break. In the 16th minute Maldon’s Matthew Briggs combined with Shane Cojocarel to set up Decarrey Sheriff who rattled the home bar from 18 yards.

The Magpies were soon back on the offensive with Danny Beaumont firing over the top before Forshaw forced visiting keeper Benjamin McNamara to save at full stretch.

Dereham were rewarded for their pressure in the 28th minute. After Beaumont won a corner on the right, Tom McLeish’s in-swinging delivery was met by Ollie Ebbage who guided the ball home to increase his side’s lead.

Maldon launched a response with Cojocarel heading over and Callum Anderson firing wide.

In a lively start after the break Joe Gatting was bundled off the ball as he looked to head home.

Maldon pulled one back when Oliver Kensdale nodded home to reduce the deficit in the 75th minute and six minutes from time Jack Cawley cracked home the equaliser.

The comeback was complete in the 86th minute when Kensdale netted his second of the afternoon to take the points.

Dereham: Pride, Murphy, McLeish (Jarvis 92), Hinton, Frary, Ebbage, Forshaw (Crisp 67), Linford, Gatting (Johnson 82), Hipperson, Beaumont.

Subs all used.

Maldon: McNamara, Shepherd, Briggs, Dark, Cawley, Kensdale, Anderson (Millar 67), Roast, Sheriff (Brown 93), Cojocarel, McLeod. Sub not used: Olakinle.

Referee: Mr G Laflin

Attendance: 143