Search

Advanced search

Dereham Town 2 Maldon & Tiptree 3: Magpies squander two-goal lead at home

PUBLISHED: 14:59 11 November 2018

Dereham Town went down to a 3-2 defeat at home to Maldon m& Tiptree. Picture: Archant

Dereham Town went down to a 3-2 defeat at home to Maldon m& Tiptree. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

Dereham squandered a two-goal half-time lead as Maldon & Tiptree rallied to take all three points at Aldiss Park.

Adam Hipperson robbed a defender in the opening minute and progressed before dragging his shot wide but the Magpies were soon in front.

Hipperson made a surging run down the left before crossing from the by line towards the in-rushing Jamie Forshaw, who marked his first start of the season by smashing home a superb volley in the fourth minute.

Dereham were passing the ball well but Maldon were looking dangerous on the break. In the 16th minute Maldon’s Matthew Briggs combined with Shane Cojocarel to set up Decarrey Sheriff who rattled the home bar from 18 yards.

The Magpies were soon back on the offensive with Danny Beaumont firing over the top before Forshaw forced visiting keeper Benjamin McNamara to save at full stretch.

Dereham were rewarded for their pressure in the 28th minute. After Beaumont won a corner on the right, Tom McLeish’s in-swinging delivery was met by Ollie Ebbage who guided the ball home to increase his side’s lead.

Maldon launched a response with Cojocarel heading over and Callum Anderson firing wide.

In a lively start after the break Joe Gatting was bundled off the ball as he looked to head home.

Maldon pulled one back when Oliver Kensdale nodded home to reduce the deficit in the 75th minute and six minutes from time Jack Cawley cracked home the equaliser.

The comeback was complete in the 86th minute when Kensdale netted his second of the afternoon to take the points.

Dereham: Pride, Murphy, McLeish (Jarvis 92), Hinton, Frary, Ebbage, Forshaw (Crisp 67), Linford, Gatting (Johnson 82), Hipperson, Beaumont.

Subs all used.

Maldon: McNamara, Shepherd, Briggs, Dark, Cawley, Kensdale, Anderson (Millar 67), Roast, Sheriff (Brown 93), Cojocarel, McLeod. Sub not used: Olakinle.

Referee: Mr G Laflin

Attendance: 143

Latest from the EDP

Video LIVE: How Norfolk and Waveney are remembering those who fell on centenary of Armistice Day

Norwich Remembrance Service at the War Memorial outside the City Hall, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Video Norfolk to fall silent to mark centenary of Armistice Day

Those who fell in the First World War will be commemorated on the centenary of Armistice Day in Norfolk.

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Marked police van stolen from police station and abandoned nearly 20 miles away after ‘erratic’ joyride

Picture: Ian Burt.

Singer named by NME as one of UK’s hottest new country artists

Lucy Grubb, the 20-year-old singer/songwriter from Norwich. Picture: Hannah Smith

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion ‘Just imagine if we scored goals in the first half too’ – Fans react to Norwich City’s late, late Lions show

Michael Bailey
The faces say it all as Norwich City fans celebrate victory over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City produce a magic Millwall win

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey dishes out his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries produce something special to beat Millwall.

Opinion Opposition view: Harris is still the man for Millwall despite early worries

David Freezer
Lee Gregory, pictured after scoring against Norwich at The Den last season, is Millwall's main man Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Robin Sainty: Norwich City’s secret is out – Carrow Road is becoming a fortress

Robin sainty
Max Aarons lays on the third goal for Teemu Pukki at Hillsborough - after some fine work down the right flank Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Lakey: A Paul Lambert apology (not a real one), and a word of advice for Norwich City’s ITYS

Chris Lakey
Training ground reunion, from left, Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Bishop and Jim Henry Picture: ITFC

Most Read Sport

Opinion ‘Just imagine if we scored goals in the first half too’ – Fans react to Norwich City’s late, late Lions show

The faces say it all as Norwich City fans celebrate victory over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-3 Championship win against Millwall

Teemu Pukki kept up his prolific form in front of goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘Never write my boys off’ roared Daniel Farke after Canaries’ breathless 4-3 comeback win against Millwall

Moritz Leitner lashed home a superb long range strike in a 4-3 comeback win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s epic 4-3 Championship win against Millwall

Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 10/11/2018

Updated City confirm coaching appointment

Another German coach is reportedly close to joining Daniel Farke's coaching staff at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists