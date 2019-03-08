Dereham Town squander two-goal lead as Bury Town take all three points

Dereham Town fell to their second defeat in a week, going down to a Bury Town team who fought back from 2-0 down to claim all three points.

Dereham Town 2 Bury Town 3

The Magpies, who lost 4-1 to Histon in midweek got their noses in front in the 15th minute when a goal kick from Elliot Pride found Ryan Hawkins in space on the right. He ran at his full back and Gardner stuck out a leg to bring him down just inside the box. Adam Hipperson finished the penalty low to the keeper's left.

The Magpies doubled their lead three minutes later with McQuaid dispossessing Chambers-Shaw on the edge of the home team box and releasing Hawkins 10 yards in his own half. His run took him to the edge of the Bury Town box where he cut onto his right and finished low passed Barden into the left corner.

The game became quite broken following the second goal with both teams creating their best chances through set pieces, and this was to prove in Bury Town's favour with a free kick 25 yards out finished by Ramadan to reduce the arrears just before half time.

The second half started in the same disappointing fashion for the home team as Hinton and Frary's combined mistake released Hughes behind the home defence in the opening minute, he squared the ball calmly passed Pride to allow Ramadan his second of the match into an empty net.

The equaliser gave the visitors a real impetus for the second half, but despite this both teams failed to create many chances until the 69th minute when a ball into the inside right released Hughes for Bury Town and he lobbed the bouncing ball over Pride and into the net to give Bury the victory.

Dereham Town: Pride, Frary (Smith 75), Imrie, Hinton (c), Wones, Castellan, Hawkins, McQuaid (Crisp 75), Hilliard, Hipperson, Logan. Unused subs: Linford, Matthews

Bury Town: Barden, Stafford, Gardner (Maughn 46'), Hood, White, Holland, Chambers-Shaw, Horne, Hughes (Robson 83), Ramadan (Machaya 89), Oppong. Unused subs: Nyadzayo, Nunn