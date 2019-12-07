Tilbury put end to Dereham Town's fine run in the league

Adam Gusterson's Dereham Town went down to a 3-1 defeat against Tilbury.

Dereham Town 1 Tilbury 3

Dereham's recent fine run of form came to an end against a good Tilbury side.

They suffered an early setback when Tilbury took the lead in the ninth minute as striker Brian Moses latched onto a through ball and turned inside Matt Castellan before beating Elliot Pride with a neat finish.

The Dockers were pressing hard and home keeper Pride made a brilliant close range save to deny Ola Ogunwamide.

Dereham missed a good chance in the 23rd minute as Rhys Logan combined well with Robbie Linford to set up Owen Murphy whose close range effort was saved by Harry Aldridge. Tilbury increased their advantage when Lee Burns headed home a corner in the 27th minute.

Dereham responded with Logan lopping the ball over the top following an interchange between Toby Hilliard and Eoin McQuaid. Things got worse for the Magpies in the 35th minute as David Knight put Oliver Spooner through and he was upended in the box by Tomas Snapkauskas. David Knight drilled home the spot kick to increase Tilbury's advantage.

Dereham Manager Adam Gusterson made a double substitution to reshape his side and they nearly pulled one back when Logan's diagonal thunderbolt struck the crossbar. After the break home keeper Pride made another great save to keep out Moses' drive as he homed in on goal.

Visiting keeper Aldridge was then forced to keep out Linford's low drive. Tilbury always looked dangerous and a superb tackle from Charlie Dickerson stopped Ogunwamide in his tracks on the edge of the box.

Dereham came within inches of netting when Hilliard struck the bar with a header and Forshaw's follow up was blocked.

Dereham pulled a goal back in the 75th minute with Adam Hipperson volleying in Logan's centre at the far post. Forshaw then had a run on goal but his shot failed to trouble Aldridge. In the final minute Pride had to turn Knight's shot on the turn for a corner.

Dereham launched a quick counter and Hipperson had an effort headed off the line as the Tilbury defence held firm.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Imrie (Dickerson 39), Linford (Garner 76), Snapkaukas, Castellan (Forshaw 39), Logan, Murphy, Hilliard, McQuaid, Hipperson. Subs: O Willis.

Tilbury: Aldridge, Boswell, Worrell, Easterford, Burns, Ogunwamide, Barton, Moses (Kendall 80), Spooner, Knight, Topley. Subs: Burgess, Agyakwa, Purdy, Carter.

Referee: B O'Sullivan

Attendance: 166