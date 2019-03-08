Search

Advanced search

Dereham Town slip to their first defeat of the season against Soham Town Rangers

PUBLISHED: 20:13 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:13 26 August 2019

Dereham Town's Eoin McQuaid was on target in the 2-1 defeat against Soham Town Rangers. Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Town's Eoin McQuaid was on target in the 2-1 defeat against Soham Town Rangers. Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

Dereham slumped to their first defeat of the season as Soham Town Rangers left Aldiss Park with all three points.

Dereham Town 1 Soham Town Rangers 2

Dereham slumped to their first defeat of the season as Soham Town Rangers left Aldiss Park with all three points.

The Magpies got their noses in front in the sixth minute when Rhys Logan rounded his man and pulled the ball back to Eoin McQuaid who finished from 18 yards.

However, Soham soon equalised when Sam Mulready headed home a cross from the right two minutes later.

The baking heat and hard surface was making it difficult for both sides. In the 21st minute Auger's cross from the left reached the unmarked Mulready whose flicked header forced home keeper Elliott Pride into a superb reflex save.

The dangerous Mulready then missed a great chance, after being put clean through he guided the ball wide as Pride advanced.

You may also want to watch:

Wones had a header deflected for a corner which Dion Frary headed off target in the 43rd minute.

In added time Wones diverted Hawkins' deep free kick off target from an actuate angle. Shortly after the restart Pride dived full length to turn aside Toby Andrews' drive.

The visitors went in front in the 55th minute when Mulready created space inside the box and forced the ball home.

Dereham were struggling to keep possession constantly giving the ball away.

In the 64th minute Soham's Auger drilled over the top from distance. Logan lost the ball on the right enabling Jake Andrews to test Pride from 20 yards and the keeper saved well. From the resultant corner Cameron Watson fired over from close range in the 75th minute.

The Magpies continued to search for openings but could not find a way through the Soham defence. They pushed men forward but did not find the quality required to net the equaliser.

Dereham: Pride, Matthews, Imrie (Smith 65), Murphy, Wones, Frary, Logan, McQuaid, Crisp (Hilliard 55), Hawkins (Clarke 77), Hipperson. Subs not used: Linford, Dickerson.

Soham Town Rangers: Pope, Russell, Brown, Claxton, Watson, Okay, Andrews, R Auger (D Auger 85th), Allan (Conway 73), Mulready, Andrews. Subs not used:: Groves, Foxall-Grayburn

Referee: Mr J Crofts

Attendance: 237

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

City attraction remains closed after works stopped on ‘dangerous’ tree

A historic Norwich site is closed while a dangerous tree above a high-pressure gas pipeline is made safe. Photo: Friends of Kett's Heights

Hottest ever late August Bank Holiday temperature recorded at Norfolk airfield

Eight-year-old Carson enjoying the sun at Walcott beach during the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Peter Whittleton

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘I was an idiot’ - road rage driver with children in back seat banned after ‘racing’ Audi

Mark Nally and Neil Kirk have been banned from driving for a year after an incident on the A10 last September. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists