Dereham Town pegged back by late leveller in FA Cup

Robbie Linford's strike wasn't enough to see off Needham Market. Picture: Archant Archant 2018

Luke Ingram's late equaliser for Needham Market at Dereham Town means the two sides will have to do it all again on Tuesday night at the Bloomfields.

FA Cup first qualifying round

Dereham Town 1 Needham Market Town 1

The Magpies thought they had added their name into the hat for the second qualifying round draw this afternoon when Robbie Linford's superb strike put them in front in the 82nd minute. However, Needham rallied and pegged Dereham back through Ingram's late leveller to earn a replay.

Dereham were the fasters out the blocks as Charlie Clarke came close to openign the scoring but just couldn't get on the end of Owen Murphy's cross.

The Magpies pressed again in the 30th minute with Toby Hilliard robing defender Callum Sturgess and releasing Clarke inside the box and his low drive was deflected inches past the far post. Dereham came close to taking the lead when Matthews' excellent ball forward was superbly laid off by Hilliard to Adam Hipperson inside the box and his fierce left foot drive was finger tipped over by keeper Marcus Garnham.

As play switched ends ex-Magpie Dan Morphew progressed forward and fed Joe Neal whose 20-yard low drive forced Pride into a superb save to his right.

Dereham continued to look dangerous in the second period and Eoin McQuaid passed inside to Hinton who drive forward and found Hipperson but he fired off target. As the home pressure continued in the 57th minute Clarke linked with Hinton whose shot strayed wide before Clarke hit Hipperson's cross high and wide.

The Magpies had a good chance in the 78th minute when Matt Castellan headed Rhys Logan's free kick wide at the far post.

Just as it looked like the match was petering out into a goalless draw Linton's wonder strike broke the deadlock but Needham showed their character thanks to Ingram's late equaliser.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Murphy, Linford, Matthews, Castellan, Hilliard, Hinton, Clarke (Logan 75), McQuaid, Hipperson. Subs: Imrie, Dickerson, Smith, Crisp.

Needham: Garnham, Dye (Baker 45), Sturgess, Squire, K Morphew, D Morphew, Ingram, Heath, Neal, Parker (Ungran 82), Marsden. Subs: Exworth, Fitzgerald, Shorten.

Referee: A Hursey

Attendance: 256