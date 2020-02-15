Dereham Town 1 Maldon & Tiptree 2: Controversial penalty costs Magpies

A poor penalty decision cost Dereham a point against lead leaders Maldon & Tiptree.

The Magpies pressed from the start looking to get the ball forward at every opportunity with the strong wind in their favour.

In the 21st minute Rhys Logan intercepted and raced down the right before chipping a perfectly weighted pass over the Maldon defence into the path of Toby Hilliard and the striker skilfully side footed home to put Dereham in front.

A deep wind assisted free kick from Logan had McNamara scrambling to concede a corner. In the 37th minute Cass found space outside the box and hit a low drive forcing home keeper Elliot Pride into a smart save.

Maldon equalised in the 43rd minute when Hamza Kaid guided home a deflected cross from close range. After the break Adam Hipperson played Hilliard away down the left who passed inside to Frary with Logan slicing his pass wide. With the wind increasing Maldon were over hitting their passes.

In the 62nd minute Dereham should have regained the lead when Matt Castellan failed to head home Logan's pinpoint free kick from close range.

Frary and Logan then combined down the right with the latter's cross reaching Hipperson who saw his shot deflected behind.

As the pressure continued Robbie Linford struck the post from inside the area.

More great play from Logan led to Owen Murphy being fouled just outside the box. Substitute Adam Smith's free kick forced keeper McNamara into an excellent save.

In the 72nd minute Dereham were reduced to 10 men when Dion Frary was dismissed for a foul on Hubble after initially being awarded a yellow card.

The Jammers were then awarded a controversial penalty after Smith was adjudged to have fouled.

Connor Hubble scored from the spot to put Maldon in front in the 80th minute. In the dying minutes Ryan Crisp forced McNamara to save at his near post with a fierce low drive but Dereham could not find the equaliser.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Imrie (Smith 56), Murphy, Snapkauskas, Castellan, Logan, Linford (Crisp 86), Hilliard, Hinton, Hipperson. Subs: Stewart, Quantrell, Willis.

Maldon: McNamara, Cracknell, Amin-Kareem, Dombase, Atkins, Stokes, Kaid, Hubble, Hughes, Cass, Ngamvoulou. Subs: Awotwi, Slew, Abrahams.

Referee: E Heaslip

Attendance: 138